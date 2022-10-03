Marauders Blasts Into Early Access!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Space Pirates, get ready to breach!

It’s time for blast off! Marauders has officially launched into Early Access. Thank you for assisting us in the preceding Tech Tests over the past few months, your feedback and participation has been invaluable.

What is Marauders?

Marauders takes place in an alternative 1990s where The Great War never ended, Earth has been industrialised to its breaking point, and most have fled to the stars.

This deep space shooter sees players take on other squads and AI enemies in a stellar sci-fi battleground of hulking frigates, bullet-riddled space prisons, and decaying agricultural hubs.

During each match, players hunt for valuable loot and gear to add to their ever-growing inventory or swap for cold hard cash on the black market, all while breaching and stealing others' ships and earning a notorious reputation among the stars.

At early access launch, Marauders features over 40 specialised contract missions and additional unique raid locations, with an extensive roadmap of content to come over the months ahead.

Launch Trailer



Marauders Key Features

Raid, loot, escape: Plunder deep-space battlegrounds and embark on daring raids for troves of valuable loot, then get out alive to claim your spoils and turn a healthy profit

Plunder deep-space battlegrounds and embark on daring raids for troves of valuable loot, then get out alive to claim your spoils and turn a healthy profit Tense first-person combat: Work alone or with up to three other players to survive intense combat encounters with realistic bullet simulation against enemy teams and AI opponents

Work alone or with up to three other players to survive intense combat encounters with realistic bullet simulation against enemy teams and AI opponents Persistent gear and XP: Keep your best gear match-to-match and tweak your favourite weapons with mods while using XP to unlock new items and increase your chances of survival

Keep your best gear match-to-match and tweak your favourite weapons with mods while using XP to unlock new items and increase your chances of survival Upgradeable spaceships and explosive sci-fi dogfights: Upgrade your ship's armaments; build a brand-new craft with scavenged resources; or take someone else’s by force

Roadmap

Following Early Access launch, we will continue to add a range of exciting content for players to sink their teeth into, including new enemies, weapons, maps and more. A full early access roadmap features below.

Our main focus to begin with is bug fixing and quality of life improvements – we intend to ensure the best player experience possible before we set our eyes on content.

Marauders is available to purchase on Steam at £24.99/29.99 USD/€29.99.



Known Issues

The following stipulates in-game bugs we're intending to fix. We have redacted some exploits to avoid tarnishing your experience by publishing them, This list is not exhaustive.

Widescreen not currently fully supported

Certain players are redirected to the IIS (Login screen) after finding a session

Marauders local files are titled "PHTest".

The matchmaker "Cancel" button does not have any functionality after receiving the 10 min queue matchmake error

Mouse arrow can leave the screen in Borderless and Full screen mode

Audio of the game will go silent when alt tabbing

High DPI mouse can negatively affect the scale of your in game control options sensitivity

Rigs cannot be placed inside bags

In some cases a crew member can be left behind when a crew enters a match

Localistations are incomplete/ will continue to be corrected alongside updates

Camera stuttering effect encountered when sprinting/running before using "Pilot Ship" periscope.

DPI scaling in Windows affects the application's available resolutions.

Same resolution is applied from Window mode to Fullscreen mode.

Crew members still appear in a crew after a disconnection, after being redirected to Login from a raid.

Leaving a periscope on the loading frame of docking into a space station can cause the player to be stuck

Best of luck out there in the stars! Great fighters to it!

FAQ: https://discord.com/channels/695304399303606395/977121481970561084

BEGIN!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1789480/Marauders/

Marauders is being developed by Small Impact Games, an independent development studio based in the UK. Join the Discord: https://bit.ly/3e3OaFc