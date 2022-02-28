Post Launch Patch #5

Hey guys, 5th update of the day, and also the last one of the day.

I did quite a bit in this update, I updated the door buttons to be levers, which look a lot nicer. I also added a proper lever to the mini generator.

I changed all the cameras to just be one, so hopefully that will improve some performance issues. Game is once again a lot brighter, than it should be but it's fine. Makes it easier to see.

Tomorrow ill work on the new enemy to deal with, and also might increase the time from 5 minutes to 7.

I would also like to change up the main menu to make it look nicer, but I wont do that until after I make the other enemy. Anyways, good bye for the night everyone!

I'll see you tomorrow :)