Tutorial Videos

This update provides new players better resources to learn their way in vrkshop.

Inside the menu selection area you will find a computer terminal that is chock-full of tutorial videos about the tools and techniques available to you.

A huge thank you to Tim Recardo for recording these videos. We hope they help you settle in!

Also...

The paint and stain now erase pencil marks when they are applied to wood.

Have fun. Be productive.