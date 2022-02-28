v 1.0.0 BigPatch #1

fixed:

--In the Ukrainian translation, Promin (archer) was replaced with Strilec

--Removed unused localization elements

--It is no longer possible to build 2 or more buildings in the same cell

--English name of Crete corrected

--The game will no longer legislate itself

--Change resolution in settings works

Don't go to war with yourself

--You can't make an alliance during a war or with an enemy

Changes:

--Countries are more willing to build up in the early stages

--It was possible to optimize the course very much. The speed of the game has increased by a couple of times and has become stable even in the late game

--Thousands(K) and millions(M) reductions have been added to the soldier limit

--Reductions to millions have appeared for the price of buildings

New:

--You can make the interface smaller by setting a resolution larger than yours in the settings file