v 1.0.0 BigPatch #1

fixed:
--In the Ukrainian translation, Promin (archer) was replaced with Strilec
--Removed unused localization elements
--It is no longer possible to build 2 or more buildings in the same cell
--English name of Crete corrected
--The game will no longer legislate itself
--Change resolution in settings works
- Don't go to war with yourself
--You can't make an alliance during a war or with an enemy
Changes:
--Countries are more willing to build up in the early stages
--It was possible to optimize the course very much. The speed of the game has increased by a couple of times and has become stable even in the late game
--Thousands(K) and millions(M) reductions have been added to the soldier limit
--Reductions to millions have appeared for the price of buildings
New:
--You can make the interface smaller by setting a resolution larger than yours in the settings file
Changed files in this update