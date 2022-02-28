Playtest Patch 1.0 is now Live!

This patch marks the launch of the Supernova Tactics playtest. Please note that for the time being, rounds begin to repeat starting at round 23, though the enemies will continue to scale in difficulty.

Also, the Roguelite elements of the game, such as permanent upgrades and unlockables, will be added in the next patch.

Thank you for spending your time playtesting Supernova Tactics, please consider joining our Discord server and leaving any feedback you might have. Thanks so much!

