Release Version IV upgrades the entirety of Enter The Backrooms. This update adds new levels to explore, new entities to interact with, more decorative features, more languages, small structures that can provide you with items, and much more.

The biggest change in this update is a new level generation system that includes over 70 new sub-levels. You can think of sub-levels like "biomes" - they are patches of rooms that generate within the main levels and have different design features.

Without further ado, here are the biggest changes and additions in Release Version IV of Enter The Backrooms:

Added over 70 new sub-levels: sections of levels with different generation.

Added Level 19: A claustrophobic crawlspace.

Added Level 20: A peaceful warehouse.

Added Level 21: A maze of long hallways.

Added Level 22: An abandoned parking garage.

Added Level -3: A glitchy mess of colorful tiles.

Added Level -4: A forest with trees made of static.

Added Level -5: A snowy field covered with stone structures.

Added New Level Events to the previously mentioned levels.

Added Deathmoths: Flying beasts that are attracted to your flashlight.

Added Insanities: Gaseous monstrosities that melt your mind.

Added Sentient Rifts: Broken creatures that send you to previous levels.

Added Facelings: Docile characters that may trade with you.

Added Vaults: Large chambers that hold boxes.

Added Archives: Networks of filing cabinets and notes.

Added Dens: Small rooms with boxes, notes, and tables.

Added Outposts: Collections of tables populated by Facelings.

Added Trading: Exchange your inventory for items from Facelings.

Added Hiding: Crouch under tables to ward off entities.

Added No-Clippers: Scissors that allow you to walk through nearby walls.

Added vents, wires, and wooden planks to decorate levels.

Added new pieces of ambiance to improve the sound of the game.

Added 20 New Journal Pages to find and trace.

Added 20 New Achievements.

Added a new system for saving screenshots.

Added a special item selection menu to Sandbox Mode.

Added two new languages: Thai and Finnish.

Adjusted the difficulty of later levels.

Implemented a new, more accurate system for collisions.

Come to The Garden. He is waiting for you.

Between the new sub-levels, structures, and entities, this update is intended to make exploration more interesting, rewarding, and challenging. It also includes various new mechanics to play around with like trading with NPC characters and hiding under tables to stop entities from chasing you.

I have worked for 6 months on this behemoth of an update and am so excited to finally share it with the world. Both myself and my awesome team of playtesters agree: Release Version IV is bringing out the full potential of Enter The Backrooms. Thank you to everyone who has supported the development of this update, and have fun with all the new features.