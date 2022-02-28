Oculus Support
I finally got myself a Quest 2, I can now test my games on the Oculus. There's still perhaps some polishing I want to do for both the Oculus and Vive but things are progressing nicely.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would cause a drone to spawn before round start in the shooter mini game
- Fixed teleportation on Oculus and (probably) on the Valve Index... Still don't have an Index ːsteamsadː
- Fixed a bug that would slow down the walk speed if the player looked straight up or down
Thank you everyone for sticking around! It's been a lot of fun so far working on this project. Hopefully I can finish this off before the end of the year.
-Leland <3
