Coffee VendoR update for 28 February 2022

Oculus Support!

28 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Oculus Support

I finally got myself a Quest 2, I can now test my games on the Oculus. There's still perhaps some polishing I want to do for both the Oculus and Vive but things are progressing nicely.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that would cause a drone to spawn before round start in the shooter mini game
  • Fixed teleportation on Oculus and (probably) on the Valve Index... Still don't have an Index ːsteamsadː
  • Fixed a bug that would slow down the walk speed if the player looked straight up or down

Thank you everyone for sticking around! It's been a lot of fun so far working on this project. Hopefully I can finish this off before the end of the year.

-Leland <3

