A Night With Gigsjaw VR update for 28 February 2022

Post Launch Patch #4

Post Launch Patch #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Im working on making the game feel more lively.

Added footstep noises when the bots start to get closer to you

Also added flashing lights on the generator camera, as well as outside your right side door.

Time to beat the game went from 10 minutes down to 5

In the next update id like to add a new enemy to deal with, along with a small performace issue fix ( At least it should fix performance )

Heres a video I did on the update, as well as plans for the future. I would love to get any input from you guys!

