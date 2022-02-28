Patch Notes for 0.84 (28th February 2022) and an UPDATE on progress!

Once again, welcome dear TWG players, fans (and haters) - the Totally Working Game has had a few schedule changes - due to some setbacks in life and with my PC, the final game's release date is now expected later on in 2022. In the meanwhile, understandably, please feel free to release your frustration upon the digital version of the gamedev in TWG.... Sigh Again.

Enough with confessions, let's see what new torture ways TWG patch has brought us:

Level 3 Upgrades!

The level 3 of Fist- now, upon reaching level 3 of Fist, not just Fists but Feet will also cause extra Suffering for the dev, once the heavenly Fist retreats..... well, into Heavens 0_o

The level 3 of Bonus- from level 3 and upwards of Bonus you get the extra meter, that builds up as the numbers of other types of Suffering (physical- black, yellow- flame and blood- red) disappear from sight. Once the 10 numbers disappear from torture room- their sum will get added as sweet Bonus. Yep. I know.

The level 3 of Flame- you can now from level 3 of Flame and onwards get the Giant fireball launched downwards randomly, causing flame suffering.

The level 3 of Spikes(yay)- now allows you to have auto-aiming Spikes, that (hopefully?) head for their target, i.e. the Body of the Developer.

So far- I really enjoyed working on the project, and reading your reviews - I wanted to say thank you (to those who write them- both Positive and Not so much) for your feedback, I try to implement as much as I can, and hopefully in the near future such feature as special mode might be introduced ^_^ (Think sandbox mode).