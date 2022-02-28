Engineers!

The time has come for version 0.2! This is the first major update for the early access of Engineer Alpha.

Please be aware that while this build is save compatible with previous versions some things have changed and may not be exactly as you left them.

There will of course be bugs, unfortunately, and If you do find any please let me know so they can be fixed.

Build Highlights:

Updated Conveyor Belt model and items move on a belt with increased smoothness.

Updated Icons and models for all Items.

Grappling hook.

A completely hollow win condition.

Rebalancing of energy consumption and crafting times.

Updated Windmill.

Conveyor sorter.

Redone User Interface.

More Sound Effects.

Campfire now burns! (seeing and feeling)

And some more minor things.