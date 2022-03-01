Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void - Available now!!

YouTube

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1607890/Risk_of_Rain_2_Survivors_of_the_Void/

The first expansion to Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void has arrived and is now available to purchase right here on Steam right NOW!

its got

and a whole lot more - including Gup!

So what are you still reading this for?? Go check it out!

and if youre looking for somewhere to find other RoR2 players to jump into some multiplayer with - or if you want to let us know what you think of the expansion please join us on Discord!

https://discord.gg/riskofrain2

We hope you enjoy it! See you in the Void!







-Hopoo Games