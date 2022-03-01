 Skip to content

Risk of Rain 2 update for 1 March 2022

Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void - Available now!!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first expansion to Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void has arrived and is now available to purchase right here on Steam right NOW!

its got

and a whole lot more - including Gup!

So what are you still reading this for?? Go check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1607890/Risk_of_Rain_2_Survivors_of_the_Void/

and if youre looking for somewhere to find other RoR2 players to jump into some multiplayer with - or if you want to let us know what you think of the expansion please join us on Discord!

https://discord.gg/riskofrain2

We hope you enjoy it! See you in the Void!





-Hopoo Games

