Roll: UX Overhaul

New Features, QoL, And Miscellaneous

Every item in the game was given a new description

The aim of this update is to improve readability and clarity of all item descriptions. If you feel any of the descriptions are still confusing or have any typo, grammar, or suggestions regarding the descriptions let me know!

Some items were given a new name/title to better differentiate or describe them

Descriptions can now be accompanied by subdescriptions to help reference other upgrades or game mechanics

Descriptions of die faces can now be viewed from the Expanded Dice View

A preview of the die face you are currently selecting is present in the Expanded Dice View

You will now zoom in to the location of your cursor on the Expanded Dice View when scrolling

Analytic mode will now show you the result of each die's Complete Roll (roll + rerolls).

Analytic mode text has better readability, especially in night mode and on top of die faces

With Analytic mode on you can hover over the Roll Counter (top right corner) to see stats for the entire roll

Entire roll stats (hover top right) will show the total points accrued for each Complete Roll (roll + rerolls) as well as the best 3 performing dice from that roll.

When showing the Entire Roll stats, the 3 best performing dice will be shaded (can be accessed in the Expanded Dice View as well).

Wilds should now properly target Lottery Total Roll Multipliers.

Fixed Left/Right sums gaining excess value on rerolls

Improved graphical quality of the title screen

Improved images for 200/300 roll locks

Left clicking an item you cannot afford will flag it

Added Content

3 New Items

Shop Weight: After purchasing a Shop Weight, the next item purchased from the shop, which is not a Passive Ability, will be more likely to appear in the shop's stock in the future. Can be applied to the same item multiple times.

Shop weights should give you more control about which items are appearing in the shop. This will help you build more into the synergies you are going for.

Cleanse Shop: Removes all Shop Weights everywhere. Any item affected by a Shop Weight that is currently in the shop will have its cost reduced to 1. Additionally, all future Shop Weights will be more effective. Every Shop Weight purchased makes this item more likely to appear. Can be purchased more than once.

Basically incase you get carried away with too many shop weights and you need to change your build's direction. Can also improve your shop weights to be "heavier" and get you some cheap items.

Random Consecutive Die: A die with ascending consecutive numeric faces starting from a random number. Example: 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42

This should further facilitate your ability to build better and longer runs.

Item Changes

Passive Hunter: Now only provides 1 free shop refresh instead of 2.

Mail-in Rebate: Multiplies the final accrued value by 100 instead of 10.

Failed lottery reroll: Rerolls failed lottery faces 3 times instead of 2.

Factor 18 Multiplier: Now Factor 50 multiplier, multiplies the result of all dice by 50/(total quantity of dice in play).

50 Dice Bonuses: 500% & 800% -> 100% & 200%

100 Dice Bonuses: 1000% & 3000% -> 300% & 500%

1000 Dice Bonuses: 5000% & 10000% -> 1000% & 2500%

All Quantities x5: Now All Quantities x2

Previous Roll Multiplier: Now will always multiply the previous roll unless the previous roll was another Previous Roll Multiplier. Now cannot have its value increased by passive abilities.

Lottery Total Roll Multiplier: 10% 1/4 -> 10% x1/12

Lottery Total Roll Multiplier: 20% 1/4 -> 33% x1/36

Key: A Locked Die can only benefit from a key effect once per Complete Roll (roll + all rerolls).

Locks: 300 & 500 -> 200 & 300

Ninety-Nine Ninety-Nines: Now applies before the roll is calculated

This will allow it to be effective with Only-Numeric Multiplier Squared.

Stop Production: All Generators will no longer have their stated effect. instead, they will be worth:(total quantity of dice in play) (number of rolls to produce) (10) or (quantity of free shop refreshes)^3

Now gives points every roll instead of on die/refresh creation

Adjacency Reroll Die: Now every face is a 3x adjacency reroller.

Lottery Die: Now has an equal random chance for each face to be any standard lottery face.

Modified Die: Now every face has a x10 attached multiplier on it

Quantity Die (previously Dice booster): Now has an equal random chance for each face to be any value of die quantity multiplier, while the 6th face is still a Standard Die Generator.

Four Leaf Clover: Now boosts lottery odds on its own die when not rolled as well as all other dice when rolled.

Lucky 7's: 7's and 77's adjacent to a Four Leaf Clover are now multiplied by 77.

Cancelled Upgrades

The following upgrades have been removed from the game: Doubles Reroll, Triples Reroll, Even Reroll, #/5 Reroll, <6 Dice increase, 99 Decrementor, 99 Half Decrementor

Shop Changes

Changed the way droprates are calculated to allow for Shop Weight implementation

Changed the droprates of all items

Increased Shop and Passive Scaling

I will continue to nudge the scaling values around until I can find the right balance.

Hope you enjoy the new stuff :)

-Xrai