-Tutorials in the Polish language version should be displayed correctly
-Enemies after death will not light up from the F button
-Death animation has been improved for "Aquarius" monsters.
-Empty bags should not drop anymore.
-Chests that displayed that is closed but not were, have been fixed. (after load game: Chests in regions already discovered will still display wrong description)
-Damage after fall have been fixed.
-The double pick up items has been fixed.
-Magic crystals has been fixed
-The window position in the inventory is no longer resetting. Game will save window position even after close your inventory.
-The "Seeker" artifact has been fixed.
-The shell description in the shop has been fixed.
-Sneak skill has been fixed
-The message when selling stolen items to merchants has been fixed
-Golems have a new drop
And other minor fixes
Bandit the game update for 28 February 2022
Update fix
