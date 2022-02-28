Update fix

Hello

-Tutorials in the Polish language version should be displayed correctly

-Enemies after death will not light up from the F button

-Death animation has been improved for "Aquarius" monsters.

-Empty bags should not drop anymore.

-Chests that displayed that is closed but not were, have been fixed. (after load game: Chests in regions already discovered will still display wrong description)

-Damage after fall have been fixed.

-The double pick up items has been fixed.

-Magic crystals has been fixed

-The window position in the inventory is no longer resetting. Game will save window position even after close your inventory.

-The "Seeker" artifact has been fixed.

-The shell description in the shop has been fixed.

-Sneak skill has been fixed

-The message when selling stolen items to merchants has been fixed

-Golems have a new drop

And other minor fixes