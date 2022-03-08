The Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack and Update 2 are out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8288416 · Last edited 8 March 2022 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Park Managers!

Several brand new dinosaurs are ready to be released into your parks - the Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack and Update 2 are now available! Don't forget to update your game.

Check out the launch trailer below, and read on to see what this DLC and free update has in store:

[previewyoutube=4X-NN_UaQkU;full](Trailer)[/previewyoutube]

The Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack gives you access to two new dinosaurs, two new dinosaur variants, and eight new dinosaur skins, all inspired by the hit animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Create the frightening hybrid Scorpios rex and carnivorous Monolophosaurus, release Pierce the Kentrosaurus or a create a herd of the new variant Ouranosaurus to your parks.

Awe your guests with the Baryonyx trio Grim, Limbo and Chaos, or see how Toro gets along with your other Carnotauruses. Run away in fear from Big Eatie the T. rex, or bring fan favourite Bumpy to life with a new Ankylosaurus skin. Finally, the beautiful fluorescent Parasaurolophus Lux will be available to shine a light in the darkness.

Scorpios rex

Scorpios rex was the first successful hybrid dinosaur created by Doctor Henry Wu, preceding the Indominus rex and Indoraptor. Wu eventually came to realise that the dinosaur was too aggressive and dangerous to become a park attraction. Don't forget to keep them well-fed and comfortable when housing them in your parks, or they may turn on you and your guests.



Monolophosaurus

Monolophosaurus is a medium sized theropod first discovered in 1981 in China, hailing from the mid-Jurassic period. It's named for the single crest on its head, and is related to similarly crested dinosaurs like Cryolophosaurus. Like most carnivores in Jurassic World Evolution 2, they prefer their own company, and will need their prey needs satisfied. Don't forget to also provide them with water and they should be happy and healthy.



Ouranosaurus Variant

The Ouranosaurus variant is inspired by the wild Ouranosaurus seen in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. They're characterised by the spiny sail on their back, and a pronounced duck-bill like snout.



Kentrosaurus Variant (Pierce)

This variant of Kentrosaurus is inspired by Pierce, a dinosaur encountered by the campers in Season 4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. It has bigger and more square-shaped plates, as well as more spikes along its back and tail compared to a standard Kentrosaurus.



Ankylosaurus skin (Bumpy)

Initially rejected by Dr. Wu as a defect due to its asymmetrical appearance, Bumpy the Ankylosaurus eventually becomes a fierce protector of the Camp Cretaceous campers. Now she's available in your parks as a skin for your Ankylosauruses.



Baryonyx trio skins (Chaos, Grim, Limbo)

These three Baryonyx are first seen in the second season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The three menace both the Camp Cretaceous campers and a pair of hunters looking to turn the dinosaurs into trophies. Now they're available as skins for Baryonyxes in Jurassic World Evolution 2.



Carnotaurus skin (Toro)

Toro the Carnotaurus appears multiple times throughout the show. This fearsome predator encounters the campers on several occasions, before being soundly defeated. It's appearance is now available as a Carnotaurus skin in the game.



Parasaurolophus Lux skins

Thanks to Dr. Wu's experimentations a subset of Parasaurolophus on Isla Nublar had bioluminescent genes from marine lifeforms incorporated into their DNA, causing them to produce their own light. These glow-in-the-dark dinosaurs are now available as two separate skins for Parasaurolophus.



T. rex skin (Big Eatie)

Last, but certainly not least, a new T. rex skin is making its way to Jurassic World Evolution 2 in the Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack. This is inspired by Big Eatie, a T. rex encountered in the fourth season of the hit animated series.



Update 2

Releasing alongside the Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack is Update 2, a free update for everyone who owns Jurassic World Evolution 2! This update includes several new and exciting additions to the game.

All buildings and dinosaurs are now available in Sandbox Mode from the jump, letting you immediately begin building a Sandbox park without the need for unlocks. Dinosaur skin and pattern colours are also available, except for Challenge Mode unlocks. Another exciting feature is Research and Expeditions mechanics being a part of Sandbox Mode. This means you can start completely from scratch and work your way up in any and all Sandbox maps in the game. Expeditions and Research can be toggled on/off on the fly. Finally, you can fully turn off the need for Scientists in Sandbox Mode.

With Update 2 we're adding in over 40 new placeables for your parks, letting you further customise and add detail to your parks and facilities. Some of these new placeables are available in all eras, but some are restricted to specific eras. Players on PC and new-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) are able to access all eras in Sandbox Mode and can mix and match decorations. You will also be able to individually place trees in your parks and facilities. The trees are unique to each environment and come in 4 different varieties: Large, Medium, Small and Bushy. With these individually placeable trees, and the new decorative placeables you'll have more control over how your parks and your enclosures look and feel, and we're looking forward to see how you use them in your parks!

You will now be able to experience and explore your parks like never before! Update 2 adds a First Person View option to all modes in Jurassic World Evolution 2. You can move around any open areas of your parks, change your movement speed, and alternate your viewing height. There's even a light you can turn on when it gets dark! From First Person View you can interact with buildings and vehicles in your parks - you can begin synthesising dinosaurs, manage your Scientists, start a new Research task, or make changes to your Amenities buildings. You can also jump into a Ride or enter Viewing Galleries and Platforms from First Person View.

A new Species Viewer in the Main Menu will let you look at the game's dinosaurs and reptiles in more detail. All species are viewable in the Species Viewer by default, but Challenge Mode skins will be unavailable until you unlock them. You can cycle through the Skin and Pattern colours you've unlocked, as well as adjust the positioning of the lighting and colour grading.

With Update 2, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) support on PC for GeForce RTX 20 Series and GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. NVIDIA DLAA is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for users who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

Last but not least, we are also rolling out a whole host of quality of life improvements with this free update, all of which can be found in the changelog below.

Have fun Park Managers!

Release Notes:

"Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack"

2 x Camp Cretaceous Dinosaurs Scorpios Rex Camp Cretaceous Variant A Camp Cretaceous Variant B 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options

Monolophosaurus Camp Cretaceous Variant 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options

2 x Camp Cretaceous Variants

Ouranosaurus Camp Cretaceous Variant

Kentrosaurus﻿﻿

﻿Camp Cretaceous Variant

8 x Camp Cretaceous Skins

Ankylosaurus Skin x 1 "Bumpy"

Baryonyx Skins x 3 "Grim" "Limbo" "Chaos"

Carnotaurus Skin x 1 "Toro"

Parasaurolophus Skin x 2 Lux 1 Lux 2

T. rex Skin x 1 "Big Eatie"

Added new dinosaurs to dig sites

Update 2 (1.3.0) Features

Added "Species Viewer" to the Main Menu Allow players to observe their prehistoric species in more detail All Species can be viewed by default Cycle through various animation examples Cycle between different Skin and Pattern colours Alter the position and rotation of the lighting and the colour grade See and hear the species name pronunciation

Added a "First Person View" option in all levels Dedicated button on the Build Menu that will ask the player to select a starting position to enter First Person View Navigate the open areas of your parks The player can switch between Low and High Speed movement The player can switch between Low and Normal View height Toggle a light on/off Enter Attractions Views and Rides Interact with Buildings and Vehicles in your park

Added additional Decorations to each of the 3 Building Eras 22 x Facility Pieces[list=1] * DFW Container (DFW) Blue Container (JW) White Container (JW) Large Wood Crate (JP) Container Fuel Tank (JW/DFW) Supplies Pile 1 (JW/DFW) Supplies Pile 2 (JW/DFW) Concrete Barrier (JW/JP) Stegosaurus Cage (JP) T. rex Cage (JP) Velociraptor Cage (JP) Indoraptor Cage (JW) Construction Crane (JW/JP) Tent Small (JW/JP) Tent Large (JW/JP) Velociraptor Paddock (JP) Helipad Arrival Sign (JP) Unpacked Container (DFW) Storage Shack (DFW) Maintenance Cover (DFW) Trailer Office (DFW) Camera Post (DFW)

26 x Decoration Pieces[list=1]* Aviary Banner (JW)

Lagoon Banner (JW)

Spinosaurus Skeleton (JW)

Jurassic World Signage - Aviary (JW)

Jurassic World Signage - Lagoon (JW)

Jurassic World Signage - Gyrosphere (JW)

Jurassic World Signage - Lagoon (JW)

Poles (JW)

Poles (Awning) (JW)

Poles (Birds) (JW)

Aviary Perch Point - Large (JW)

Aviary Perch Point - Small (JW)

Tree Planter 1 (JW/JP/DFW)

Tree Planter 2 (JW/JP/DFW)

Tree Planter 3 (JW/JP/DFW)

Foliage Planter 1 (JW/JP/DFW)

Foliage Planter 2 (JW/JP/DFW)

Foliage Planter 3 (JW/JP/DFW)

Amber Planter 1 (JW)

Amber Planter 2 (JW)

Amber Planter 3 (JW)

Fountain 1 (JW)

Fountain 2 (JW)

Fountain 3 (JW)

Fountain 4 (JW)

Jurassic Park Pillar (JP)

Trees ﻿

Added forest comfort to single placed trees

Added new single placed trees

3 x Large Trees (Unique per biome)

3 x Medium Trees (Unique per biome)

2 x Small Trees (Unique per biome)

2 x Bushy Trees (Unique per biome)

Quality of Life Updates

All dinosaurs, skins and patterns available by default when beginning a Sandbox level

Does not apply to Challenge Mode Cosmetic rewards

All buildings are now available by default when beginning a Sandbox level

Minerals can now be instantly sold rather than added to the Extraction Queue

Accessibility Options

Enter the "Accessibility Settings" when starting the game for the first time after setting the game's brightness

Added Dinosaur Highlight accessibility option

Shortened subtitles at larger font sizes

New building upgrades

Science Centre

Cheaper Research Tasks cost 25% less

Faster Research Task time reduced by 50%

Extra Scientist Increase the Scientist Limit of Tasks from this building by 1

Expedition Centre

Cheaper Expeditions Tasks cost 25% less

Faster Transit Expeditions are 25% quicker

Extra Scientist Increase the Scientist Limit of Tasks from this building by 1

Hatcheries

Cheaper Genetics Costs reduced by 20%

Accelerated Growth Speeds up Synthesis and Incubation by 25%

Extra Scientist Increase the Scientist Limit of Tasks from this building by 1

Paleo Medical Facility

Automatic Resupply Unlimited fuel/resources

Faster Treatment Decreases task time by 50%

Cheaper Treatment Decreases task cost by 50%

Extra Scientist Increase the Scientist Limit of Tasks from this building by 1

Response Facility

Automatic Resupply Unlimited fuel/resources

Staff Centres

Improved Costs Tasks globally cost 10% less

Specialist Facility Globally increases the value of the Specialist staff traits by 1

Control Centres

Improved Motivation All scientists Unrest meter increased by 1

Improved Efficiency Tasks globally time reduced by 20%

Contracts:

Additional Contracts

Sell Dinosaurs

Increase Largest Territory Herd/Size

Build Lagoon

Build Aviary

Cohabitation

Complete an Expedition

Release a Dinosaur

Photo Multiple Species at Once

Changed "Photo with Species" contracts to ensure the players own the selected species

Added time completion bonus to large number of contracts

Ranger Post improvements

Allow MVUs to be assigned to Ranger Posts

Within range of the post, MVUs automatically treat Minor Injuries and Diseases that can be cured by medical darts, and heal dinosaurs with Critical Health.

MVU, Ranger and Capture Teams can now be assigned from a Ranger Post

Ranger Patrols now prioritise dinos needing welfare scans above all other tasks

Added Bankruptcy Warning and Timer

Improved building tooltips

Ranger Posts

Science Centre

Sandbox Mode Improvements

Ability to turn expeditions and fossils On/Off

Ability to turn research On/Off

Ability to adjust Task Time length (10%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100%)

Added Jurassic Difficulty to Money and Appeal Difficulty

Ability to turn Scientists On/Off

Ailments Improvements

Added new “Chronic Stress” disease type for marine reptiles that causes fighting and lack of appetite

Changing Common Cold to a territory issue caused disease rather than a random one

All territory-caused diseases can be cured by fixing territory issues

Added a help screen when a new disease source first appears in the park

Selecting a dinosaur with an active monitored ailment or injury should take you to the ailments tab by default

Button in Ailment Tab now opens Comfort Tab

Added new "Hyperoxalemia" disease that causes low fatigue and low max health, and is caused by a lack of High Leaves

Added new notifications for when an injury is diagnosed and needs player treatment

Added Filters for Expedition Map

Species Type

Expedition Cost

Expedition Time

Scientist Skill

Tour Rides

Added a Jurassic World Gate for use on Jurassic Tour and Gyrosphere attractions

Allow tour photo points to be triggered by player-driven tour vehicles

UI

Present the total scientists skill pool when hiring scientists

Improved Decorations UI to handle larger number of decorations

Added a display map icon for dinosaurs that are the subject of a transport request

VO subtitles will now pause when the game speed is paused

Added a display map icon for dinosaurs assigned to be tranquilised

Added an arrow to indicate the required turn direction (indicates the direction of input the player needs to apply) when the gunner is not facing the target

Added Dinosaur Status to Park List on the Map

Added a filter to the Map that displays calamities

Specify on the tool tip and info panel when it is just the power cable attached to a building that needs repairing

Added dotted circles around aviary domes and lagoon pools to aid alignment

Added the ability to refresh contracts sooner for a cost

Prevent players from buying upgrades they can't afford

Hatchery

Player now informed if the hatchery is not opening because it's blocked by a dinosaur

Prevent dinosaurs from falling asleep in front of hatchery exits

Jurassic World Database

Show a "Wingspan" stat for flying reptiles

Aviaries

Aviaries now count as destroyed as soon as the first panel is broken

Dino Behaviours

Indominus Rex and Velociraptors will now share territory

Dinosaurs may now flee when group attack start

Dinosaurs may charge on group attack start

Prey can now outrun predators if they run out of stamina

Tweaked Iguanodon combat stats

When a dinosaur throws another during a jump attack it now does a minimum amount of damage

Capture Teams

Helicopters now resist gravity when in photo mode

Vehicles

Adjusted driving model so all Ranger Teams drive in a more similar way

Added DLAA on PC

Steam Deck Support (1.3.1 Only)

Added Steam Deck support to the PC version of Jurassic World Evolution 2

Ensured the on-screen keyboard appears appropriately on the Steam Deck

Disabled driver date check on Steam Deck

Added a default graphics preset which appears in Graphics Settings UI only on Steam Deck

Bug Fixes