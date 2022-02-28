Alekon 1.2

With this patch, we've added full gamepad support to Alekon. Every game system and interface has been updated to behave differently depending on your input method, so we can provide the ideal user experience for both the players who use a mouse and keyboard, and those who prefer to use a gamepad.

We've also added a variety of quality of life features and optimizations that will hopefully make the experience even more enjoyable for everyone! Many of these were based on feedback we've received on the Steam forums, from streamers, and on our Discord. We look forward to receiving more such feedback to continue improving the game, and of course if you enjoyed it, please drop us a Steam review!

To celebrate this patch, we're also offering both the game and the soundtrack at a 25% discount until March 7th!