Version 0.4.0 - Wow, its getting dark early huh?

Hey all! Patch 0.4.0 is live and brings some changes to the night cycle.
The night is now darker with a few new objects to help light up the world.
Also, Zombies will be a tad stronger at night now! Dealing more damage (1.5x) and moving faster (1.2x).
Changelog
Version 0.4.0
-
Added Torch Item
-
Added Crafting Recipe for Torch
-
Added Street Lamps
-
Added Player List Command
-
Updated Lighting and Materials at Night (Enhanced)
-
Updated Night (Darker)
-
Updated Zombies speed and damage at night (Increased)
-
Updated Lighting Falloff
-
Updated Furnace Model, Sounds, Lighting, Balancing
-
Updated Base Destruction (Reclusive)
-
Updated Chunk Loading Order (Closest to Furthest)
-
Fixed Item Attachment Rendering when Switching between the Same Gun
