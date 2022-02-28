 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crafting Dead update for 28 February 2022

Version 0.4.0 - Wow, its getting dark early huh?

Share · View all patches · Build 8288296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! Patch 0.4.0 is live and brings some changes to the night cycle.

The night is now darker with a few new objects to help light up the world.

Also, Zombies will be a tad stronger at night now! Dealing more damage (1.5x) and moving faster (1.2x).

Changelog

Version 0.4.0

  • Added Torch Item

  • Added Crafting Recipe for Torch

  • Added Street Lamps

  • Added Player List Command

  • Updated Lighting and Materials at Night (Enhanced)

  • Updated Night (Darker)

  • Updated Zombies speed and damage at night (Increased)

  • Updated Lighting Falloff

  • Updated Furnace Model, Sounds, Lighting, Balancing

  • Updated Base Destruction (Reclusive)

  • Updated Chunk Loading Order (Closest to Furthest)

  • Fixed Item Attachment Rendering when Switching between the Same Gun

Changed files in this update

Crafting Dead Content Depot 657991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.