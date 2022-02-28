Version 0.4.0 - Wow, its getting dark early huh?

Share · View all patches · Build 8288296 · Last edited 28 February 2022 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey all! Patch 0.4.0 is live and brings some changes to the night cycle.

The night is now darker with a few new objects to help light up the world.

Also, Zombies will be a tad stronger at night now! Dealing more damage (1.5x) and moving faster (1.2x).

Changelog

Version 0.4.0