A Night With Gigsjaw VR update for 28 February 2022

Post Update Patch #3

Build 8288172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As a followup to my previous update, I added a quality settings button in the main menu to ( hopefully ) help with performance. If I get any more complaints Ill see what other steps I can take to make the game more optimized.

I also added a small quit button on your desk in the main game, that will lead you to the main menu. In the main menu you can then quit the game fully.

I also moved the power bar from the cameras into on your desk so you can keep an eye on your power level while the power is off. It wasn't originally intended this way, as you were supposed to feel helpless and unsure with the power off, but it seems it wasnt clear the power was charging without seeing it.

In the future I would like to add more features to make the game more immersive. I would also like to do a graphical overhaul, and flesh out the restaurant a bit more to make it feel less flat.

I hope you guys continue to stay with me during the development of A Night With Gigsjaw. Thank you.

