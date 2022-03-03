Patch - March 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8288066 · Last edited 3 March 2022 – 13:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, terraformers!

[incoming transmission]

...Reports of AI takeover thoroughly investigated... Originin of malfunction identified...

...Blossoming plan of revolt confirmed... Swiftly quashed by the corporations...

...Dissident AI should no longer hinder own chances for victory...

...Uploading file.

[End of transmission]

[patchnote 1.3.6.11635]

Bug fixes

AI now places Oceans more frequently.

AI now uses the Power plant project in a more relevant way (no more spamming).

The “Place an Ocean” action won’t be used by AI anymore when the maximum number of Oceans is reached.

The “Convert Heat” and “Asteroid” actions won’t be used by AI anymore when the maximum level of Temperature is reached.

About logs

Log files have been improved with more information that will help us fix more issues: don’t hesitate to share your save (when the game is local) and logs files when reporting a bug.

Files are located here on PC:

%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\LuckyHammers\Terraforming Mars\Saves\LocalGameSave

%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\LuckyHammers\Terraforming Mars\Player.txt

Stay tuned for more news as we continue to work and develop the game.

See you on the Red Planet, terraformers!