Multiplayer Open Beta branch is now live!

Heroes,

It's about time we share with you a piece of what we've been working on for the last couple of months. Many of you await it, and we couldn't wait to give it to you as well. And today, we're finally launching open beta tests for the multiplayer mode of CountryBalls Heroes. We would love for you to participate in them and let us know what do you think about the current state of the game.



[b]Multiplayer is now Live on Beta branch!

How does multiplayer work in CountryBalls Heroes?

[/b]

Just like in good old classic Heroes of Might and Magic! Click on "Multiplayer" in the main menu. Create the game and choose from different scenarios, lobby types, and game difficulty levels. Choose combat speed, game speed, and turn duration. Pick your faction and hero, and invite your friends to join! See for yourselves if Poland can into space, or fight each other till memes tear you apart - the choice is up to you!

How to access the multiplayer open beta tests?

To access the new beta branch, please do the following steps:

Right-click on the "CountryBalls Heroes" game in your Steam library and pick the "Properties..." from the list. Go to the "BETAS" tab, and fine Open Beta type. Select "openbetabranch" from the list above. Wait until the game update is over. Your beta for CountryBalls Heroes multiplayer is ready to start!

All right, you're ready to go! Gather your friends and see who will be the mightiest of you all!

We'll keep this Open Beta Branch Open for next few weeks (till we'll polish & fix bugs )

May the balls be with you!

CountryBalls Heroes team