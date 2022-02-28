Civitatem - Update A 3.0

Hi Guys,

With this update the main map size is now double in size, map generation has been improved and several misc addition/tweaks.

A 3.0:

-- Double map size and improved terrain generation, now with also black edge border to help with scrolling and zooming.

-- Added one more level to zoom out function.

-- Improved season transition and tree/bush regeneration

-- Improved pathfinding and gather/haul behavior. More work to do next versions.

-- Improved the overall action and reaction on needs PI

-- Improved road construction, speed of construction and removing action.

added close button to main windows, in addition to using escape, or other means.

tweaked animal behavior

misc bug fixing and tweaks.

*PI = Part I, PII comes in the following months.