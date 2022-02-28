 Skip to content

Civitatem update for 28 February 2022

Civitatem - Update A 3.0

Hi Guys,

With this update the main map size is now double in size, map generation has been improved and several misc addition/tweaks.

A 3.0:

-- Double map size and improved terrain generation, now with also black edge border to help with scrolling and zooming.

-- Added one more level to zoom out function.

-- Improved season transition and tree/bush regeneration

-- Improved pathfinding and gather/haul behavior. More work to do next versions.

-- Improved the overall action and reaction on needs PI

-- Improved road construction, speed of construction and removing action.

  • added close button to main windows, in addition to using escape, or other means.
  • tweaked animal behavior
  • misc bug fixing and tweaks.

*PI = Part I, PII comes in the following months.

