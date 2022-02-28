Civitatem - Update A 3.0

Hi Guys,
With this update the main map size is now double in size, map generation has been improved and several misc addition/tweaks.
A 3.0:
-- Double map size and improved terrain generation, now with also black edge border to help with scrolling and zooming.
-- Added one more level to zoom out function.
-- Improved season transition and tree/bush regeneration
-- Improved pathfinding and gather/haul behavior. More work to do next versions.
-- Improved the overall action and reaction on needs PI
-- Improved road construction, speed of construction and removing action.
- added close button to main windows, in addition to using escape, or other means.
- tweaked animal behavior
- misc bug fixing and tweaks.
*PI = Part I, PII comes in the following months.
