The Biggest Update is 0.5: Squads, Metro, new weapon models, etc.

Hi everyone!

Today, POLYGON launched the Largest Update In History, which will bring a lot of new things to the game.

Everyone has been waiting for these changes for a long time. And finally we can show you what we have been working hard on lately.

Special thanks to all the testers who took part in the public playtest and helped to identify the most critical bugs that were fixed before the release.

For this, they were rewarded with a new cosmetic item - "Weapon Strap" for Scar-H.

So, let's start:

---------- NEW----------

Added a Squad system that allows you to assemble a group of up to 5 players.



To add a player to the Squad, simply add him as a friend on Steam, and then use the Squad invitation interface in the main menu of the game.

Any member of the Squad can invite players to the Squad. It is not necessary to be the leader for this.

The leader can transfer his leadership to another member of the Squad, as well as kick other players. If the leader leaves the Squad, another squad member will take his place.

Also, only the Squad leader can create and connect to servers. The rest of the Squad will follow along with him automatically. There is no need to confirm readiness.

On the battlefield, you can choose your squadmates as your points of deployment.

At the same time, you will be able to observe your friend through a special camera, which will allow you to better understand the situation around the character in order to react faster to events at the time of deployment.



When deployed next to a Squad member, you lose 2 magazines to the main weapon, as well as 1 grenade. This will make the balance of the game better.

There are also some restrictions for deployment, if the player is any of these, no one can spawn on him: if the player has entered combat, is next to an enemy, or in the air.

Perhaps in the future the restrictions will be changed.

Each member of the Squad is marked in green, which allows you to identify your friends faster.

You will also see the health of each Squad member next to the minimap.

If you leave the game, you will automatically leave the Squad. This mechanic will be improved in the future.

Call your friends and play shoulder to shoulder!

New map: "Metro".



This location may seem familiar to you and this is exactly what you are thinking 😉

This is the first map in POLYGON with a completely enclosed space.

At the moment, there can be up to 24 players in the Metro. Perhaps this will be changed in the future.

Also, together with Metro, we have added a new game mode - "King of the Hill": a mode with one control point on the map, on which it is impossible (!) to deploy.

The capture of the control point is 3 times faster than in the "Conquest" mode.

The team that scored the most points by the end of the game or scored the maximum number of points wins.

Metro is currently in testing mode.

In the future, the visuals, optimization, and balance will be improved on the Metro map.

Added a new feature: KillCam . After death, KillCam will help you look at your killer, as well as provide some information: nickname, rank, health and weapons of the enemy,

as well as display information about the K/D ratio in relation to the you. This feature will be improved in the future.



POLYGON servers have switched to a new network model , which should improve the stability of the game and reduce latency.

Some models of weapons have received a complete redesign . All current skins for these weapon models have also received a complete redesign.

Some models of weapons have received a complete redesign . All current skins for these weapon models have also received a complete redesign.

No new skins were added.

A watch has been added to the game.

The first watch model is available to all players absolutely free of charge. The hands of the watch always show your real time.

In the future, more watch models will be added, with which you can improve the appearance of your character.



Some types of weapons have received a new appearance function - a Weapon Strap .

You can buy Weapon Strap in the game store.

Some Weapon Straps are available for in-game currency .

This is an experimental innovation. We hope you enjoy this feature.







Added the function that allows you to report a player . At the moment, you can report for obscene behavior and the use of cheats.

Now, before connecting to the server, you automatically reserve a slot on the server, which guarantees you a place on the server at the time of connection.

This will fix the problem where you were kicked from the game if someone logged on to the server faster than you during the loading.

Added a countdown before the end of the session.

Now, when viewing the results of the match (end of match), you can open the scoreboard.

Now, at the moment of choosing the point of dislocation, the closest point to the place of death of the character is automatically selected.

---------- CHANGED----------

Now, after the end of the game, the server will be automatically restarted, instead of forcibly disconnecting from the session.

In this case, the sides will change and you will be able to continue playing with the current players.

If necessary, you can still leave the game on your own after the end of the session.

In the future, it will be possible to vote for the next map.

Earlier, if the last player from the enemy team leaves the game, the game will automatically count the victory in favor of your team.

This mechanic has been changed and now the game is paused until the required number of players is gathered to continue the game.

The visuals of each map has been improved.



Image sharpness has been improved.

The HUD in the game has received some redesign.

Character size has been increased by 15%.

Improved translation into Chinese.

The recoil mechanics of the weapon has been improved.

The maximum possible FOV is now 125 degrees.

The collimator's FOV was changed from 70 to 85.

The FOV of the holographic sight was changed from 60 to 80.

The FOV of the standard sight was changed from 70 to 85.

Improved some character animations.

Aiming animation has become smoother.

Improved character lean system.

Now all the sights in the game are perfectly calibrated.

Chromatic aberration has been disabled.

Improved weapon physics at the moment of character's death.

The size of all buses has been increased.

---------- FIXED ----------

The character's hands are distorted when the FOV indicator changes.

Displaying the recoil of weapons in the game store.

Incorrect character lean.

Sometimes it is impossible to shoot after changing weapons.

It is impossible to make a jump using the scroll wheel.

Kick from the server immediately after connection.

Infinite connection to the server.

Collisions of some objects.

Some other bugs.

We hope that this update will allow you to look at POLYGON from the other side when you get together with your friends in a single group and fight the enemy on the new Metro map!

Join our Discord. Here we constantly hold various events with in-game awards.

You can also support us on Patreon and get unique rewards!

-Polygon Team