Share · View all patches · Build 8287860 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 10:59:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Mighty warriors,

The Steam Next Fest ends tonight! (at 7pm CET)

It's your last chance to download the Souldiers demo!

Words are missing to tell you how happy and thankful we are for your support.

This is an extremely important milestone for us, and we hope you continue to enjoy playing when the full game will be released!

Thank you for playing the Souldiers demo and for your kind and precious feedback.

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/8YaWpW5FPu

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1419160/Souldiers/