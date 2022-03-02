Unfortunately, the launch of the game went so well that there were no problems worth mentioning that would make a real Day One Patch necessary. However, since AAA studios regularly show us that a Day One Patch is "good manners" of a game release, I prepared a Day One "patch" even before the release. You will simply get an increased bug version, so it doesn't look like the project has already been abandoned!

All streamers should therefore download the patch of 950 kB early to have the game ready to play again in time for the stream.

Twitch:

https://steamcommunity.com/linkfilter/?url=https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83

Discord:

https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC

Website:

https://pad-soft.de/