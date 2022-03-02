 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

A World of Little Legends update for 2 March 2022

Day One "Patch"

Share · View all patches · Build 8287845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unfortunately, the launch of the game went so well that there were no problems worth mentioning that would make a real Day One Patch necessary. However, since AAA studios regularly show us that a Day One Patch is "good manners" of a game release, I prepared a Day One "patch" even before the release. You will simply get an increased bug version, so it doesn't look like the project has already been abandoned!

All streamers should therefore download the patch of 950 kB early to have the game ready to play again in time for the stream.

Twitch:

https://steamcommunity.com/linkfilter/?url=https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83

Discord:

https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC

Website:

https://pad-soft.de/

Changed files in this update

Little Legends Content Depot 1476681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.