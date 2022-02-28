Map

There is now a map for each world. On the map you can also see how many potions and spells you have already found.

Mysterious Gates

Mysterious gates have appeared in world 1 to 3. One day these gates will open under certain conditions.

Damage Meter

The damage scaling is no longer displayed by text, but by a progress bar on the left edge of the screen.

Optimizations

All dynamic lights in World 2 have been converted to static lights and calculated. This should boost World 2's performance.

Preparations for world 5

Patch 2.66 was used to prepare for World 5. You can't see any of that in the game itself, but due to the preparations, World 5 should appear in March.