Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack and Free Update 2 Coming 8 March 2022

Hello Park Managers... Or should we say Campers?

Prepare your parks and get ready to meet some exciting dinosaurs, from a frightening hybrid to several faces you may be familiar with. Buckle up, in this post we'll talk about our new additions as well as a free update!

Say hello to the Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack:

With our latest DLC we're inspired by Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous! Soon you'll be able to get up close and personal with several new dinosaurs that are sure to give you and your guests a thrill.

Let's meet the dinosaurs of this particular pack: Scorpios rex, one of Dr. Henry Wu's first hybrids, will soon call your parks its home. With its blood-red eyes, black scales, jagged teeth, and aggressive nature, this fearsome specimen is bound to draw in guests looking for a fright. Don't forget to power those electric fences! Your adventurous guests will surely enjoy this dinosaur! Another exciting addition is the carnivorous Monolophosaurus! This medium sized carnivore has razor-sharp teeth and claws, making it an ideal hunter, and will be an excellent addition to any dinosaur park or facility.

As with other dinosaurs, Monolophosaurus and Scorpios rex have 12 different body colours and 7 different pattern colours, giving you over 80 different combinations to choose from.

You'll get to know the Scorpios rex a little better very soon, so keep an eye out.

Also arriving in the Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack are 2 variants for herbivores Ouranosaurus and Kentrosaurus. These variants offer brand new sizes and models that will match how they look in the hit series. Now you can bio-engineer Pierce the Kentrosaurus, or a herd of Camp Cretaceous Ouranosaurus for your parks!

Of course, the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous experience wouldn't be complete without a few more dinosaurs! With the Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack you can bring named dinosaurs from the show to life in your parks using 8 new mesmerising dinosaur skins. Awe your guests with Baryonyx trio Grim, Limbo and Chaos, or see how Toro gets along with your other Carnotauruses. Run away in fear from Big Eatie the T. rex, or bring fan favourite Bumpy to life with a new Ankylosaurus skin. Finally, the beautiful fluorescent Parasaurolophus Lux will be available.





The Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur pack will be available for purchase for £7.99 ($9.99, €9.99) on PC, PlayStation and Xbox from 8 March, 2022. Please remember that you need to own Jurassic World Evolution 2 in order to access these new dinosaurs and variants, but they are unlocked for use immediately after purchasing the pack, both in Challenge and Sandbox Mode.

Next, lets talk about Update 2, a free update coming to Jurassic World Evolution 2, also on 8 March, 2022! We've got a lot to unpack here, so lets begin!

Sandbox Changes

There are several major changes and new features coming to Sandbox Mode. The biggest is that all dinosaurs, skins and patterns will be available by default when starting a new Sandbox level, regardless of whether or not they have already been unlocked. This does not apply to the cosmetic awards you get in Challenge Mode, but everything else is unlocked by default. All buildings and upgrades will also be available by default when starting a Sandbox level. Please be aware that we are not getting rid of era specific buildings, but simply removing the unlock requirement to have them available in Sandbox Mode. If you want to start building a park or facility right away, with everything at your fingertips, you can do that after Update 2 drops.

Another new feature coming to Sandbox Mode is the option to play with Research and Expeditions mechanics. This means that you can start completely from scratch and work your way up in any and all Sandbox maps in Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Expeditions and Research can also be toggled on/off on the fly as you play, with no need to start a new park. Turning these off will instantly unlock all research and dinosaurs, and turning them back on again will set your Research and Expedition progress back to where it was.

Sandbox Mode can be further customised by adjusting Task Time Length in Sandbox Settings (10%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100%). This lets you change the amount of time it takes to complete timed tasks on the fly. You can also give yourself an even greater challenge with Jurassic level difficulty for Money and Appeal goals.

Finally, we're adding the option to fully turn off the need for Scientists in Sandbox Mode. With Scientists turned off, all tasks will simply complete as if a Scientist was assigned - from dinosaur creation to Research and Expeditions.

With this update you will have even more tools to create the Sandbox experience of your choice.

More Decorations

Good news, Park Managers: we're adding in over 40 new placeables for your parks, letting you further customise and add detail to your parks and facilities. These placeables are split into Facility Pieces and Decoration Pieces. Facility Pieces are made mainly to work with the DFW building sets, but are also perfect for Jurassic Park and Jurassic World era parks! Decoration Pieces will help your parks pop with new signs, planters and fountains. You'll also be able to add the Velociraptor Paddock and a Spinosaurus skeleton to your parks.





Some of these new placeables are available in all eras, but some are restricted to specific eras. Players on PC and new-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) are able to access all eras in Sandbox Mode and can mix and match decorations. We can't wait to see what kind of parks and enclosures you build with these new placeables! Check back at release for the full list of new decorations in our patch notes.

Placeable Tree

Speaking of placeables, you will soon be able to place individual trees in your parks and facilities. These will not only look great in both your parks and enclosures, they will also add to your dinosaurs' Forest comfort needs when used inside an enclosure. The trees are unique to each environment and come in 4 different varieties: Large, Medium, Small and Bushy. You won't be able to mix trees from different environments, but you can mix and match the different sizes as you see fit.

With these individually placeable trees, and the new decorative placeables, you'll have more control over how your parks and your enclosures look and feel, and we're looking forward to see how you use them in your parks!

First Person View

Soon you will be able to experience and explore your parks like never before! Update 2 adds a First Person View option to all modes in Jurassic World Evolution 2. While playing you'll be able to access First Person View from a dedicated button in the Build Menu on the left side of your screen. Select it, then choose a starting position in your park, and you'll instantly be on ground level. You can move around any open areas of your parks, change your movement speed, and alternate your viewing height. There's even a light you can turn on when it gets dark!

From First Person View you can interact with buildings and vehicles in your parks - you can begin synthesising dinosaurs, manage your Scientists, start a new Research task, or make changes to your Amenities buildings. You can also jump into a Ride or enter Viewing Galleries and Platforms from First Person View.

Given the right circumstances you can even walk into your dinosaur enclosures and get an up-close and personal view of these majestic animals. Luckily they won't try to attack or eat you!

Species Viewer

With Update 2 we're adding a new Species Viewer to Jurassic World Evolution 2. This will be added as a new option in the Main Menu and allow you to look at the game's dinosaurs and reptiles in more detail. All species are viewable in the Species Viewer by default, but Challenge Mode skins will be unavailable until you unlock them. You can cycle through the Skin and Pattern colours you've unlocked, as well as adjust the positioning of the lighting and colour grading, and you can also play a few looped animations to see how they move when they walk, run, fly, or swim, to name a few.

Finally, if you're looking to learn how to pronounce dinosaur names, there's a name pronunciation guide built into the Species Viewer. Just click a button and you can both see and hear the species name pronunciation of a specific dinosaur or reptile.

Quality of Life Improvements

We are also rolling out a whole host of quality of life improvements with this free update. All the changes will be listed in our patch notes on 8 March, but we wanted to give you some highlights. After Update 2, you will be able to instantly sell all Minerals you unearth during expeditions. Where you would previously have to add them to the Extraction Queue, you can now instantly sell them to get some money back.

The Ranger Post is seeing some improvements as well. You will be able to assign MVUs to patrol Ranger Posts. MVUs patrolling the area covered by a Ranger Post will automatically treat Minor Injuries and Diseases that can be cured by medical darts, as well as heal dinosaurs in Critical Health conditions. MVU, Ranger and Capture Teams can also be assigned from specific Ranger Posts.

Certain Operations Buildings will get several new upgrades that will let you cut down on both task time and cost. You will also be able to give your MVU, Ranger and Capture Teams unlimited fuel and resources, as well as increase the Scientist Limit of various tasks.

On the Tour Rides side of things we're adding in a Jurassic World Gate that you can use for the Jurassic Tour and Gyrosphere attractions. This works similarly to the Jurassic Park Gate, acting as an imposing and impressive doorway on your Park Tours.

There's a ton of new contracts being rolled out for Jurassic World Evolution 2, to further encourage you to add to or improve your parks and facilities. These range from increasing the largest territory size, to building Lagoons and Aviaries, to releasing specific dinosaurs or photographing multiple species at once. In addition to this we're adding a time completion bonus to a large number of contracts, so if you want that extra bit of cash it's worth it to finish them quickly!

Finally, certain dinosaur behaviours are getting a small update, specifically related to group attacks and hunts. Prey dinosaurs now have the potential to flee when a group attack starts, and prey can even outrun predators if the predator runs out of stamina. Some defending dinosaurs may even attempt to charge an oncoming group of predators! We've also made a slight tweak to Indominus Rex and Velociraptor cohabitation, letting the two species share territory without negative impact.

NVIDIA DLAA Support

With Update 2, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting NVIDIA DLAA support on PC for GeForce RTX 20 Series and GeForce RTX 30 Serues graphics cards. This new anti-aliasing feature uses A.I.-assisted technology to improve anti-aliasing at native resolution, leading to smoother edges on objects.

These were just the highlights, and there are more details to come about Update 2 when we release the full patch notes on 8 March.

We're incredibly excited about this next step forward for Jurassic World Evolution 2, and we can't wait to hear what you have to say. Do you have a favourite from Camp Cretaceous that you're excited to include in your park? Or perhaps one of the features in the free update has caught your eye? Let us know in the comments below!

Be sure to keep an eye out on our socials for more information and screenshots about the dinosaurs from the Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack.