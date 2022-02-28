Post Launch Patch #2

This is a small one, just wanted to fix the lighting a bit. Game is a bit darker now, with the game still loading nearly instantly. I also added a bit of text in the main menu explaining the gameplay a bit more.

I also added a bar above the generator in your office so you can see how much power you have ( I didnt take out the one in the cameras yet, ill do that in the next update )

Speaking of next update, what im planning to do for that is add a quality setting menu to help with performance. I would like to also add a way to open the main menu from the game, so you dont have to die to quit the game.