 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

A Night With Gigsjaw VR update for 28 February 2022

Post Launch Patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8287657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small one, just wanted to fix the lighting a bit. Game is a bit darker now, with the game still loading nearly instantly. I also added a bit of text in the main menu explaining the gameplay a bit more.

I also added a bar above the generator in your office so you can see how much power you have ( I didnt take out the one in the cameras yet, ill do that in the next update )

Speaking of next update, what im planning to do for that is add a quality setting menu to help with performance. I would like to also add a way to open the main menu from the game, so you dont have to die to quit the game.

Changed files in this update

A Night With Gigsjaw VR Content Depot 1900651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.