PVE Servers + Performance Update

Hey there,

we're still fixing problems that were found on launch and will soon start adding more content in! We originally planned to add the PVE server option later on the first content update, but it's quite clear that there are a lot of players that want just PVE so there you go!

If you want to make your server PVE only, add this to your Game.ini:

[/Game/Blueprints/Server/GM_Longvinter.GM_Longvinter_C]

PVP=false

Here's a list of some of the changes we've made:

Made massive improvement on network tick rate for chests and houses. This helps populated servers to run more smoothly

Player-placed Turrets can now only be placed near houses. They will not work when placed near your own tent, needs to be upgraded first

Turrets that are not near a house will not shoot people anymore

Made player placed turrets shoot radius 38% smaller

Turrets now have the same behavior as the team gate. They will not shoot players that have entered the house that the turrets are attached to.

Previously, only saved placed growing plants but not plants that had fully grown up. This meant basically no saved plants

Added height limitation to placed items (goodbye space race)

Disabled item duplication glitch that happens when clicking crafting result too fast

Fixed a bug where turret could not be placed near your own house due to the adjacent tent or house

Lowered farming hat drop rate bonus 10%, from 40 -> 30 - Made game loads more reliable by spreading out loads more

Added PVP config variable to servers. PVP is on by default, but the server owner can turn it off if they want to

Haddock should be easier to find

Some bug fixes

Thank you to everyone who reported issues on our [Discord](discord.gg/longviter) and Github!

Teo & Nilsson