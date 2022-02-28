 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 28 February 2022

Hot-Fix #26

Share · View all patches · Build 8287475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added staffs/necklace/rings/bows/gems to be able to be disassembled.

-Added 30% chance to get bottle back on potion consume.

-Added blocking volumes in caves/dungeons.

-Added target lock on/off using middle mouse button will grab random ai in 500 radius sphere to lock on to. Click middle mouse button to stop locking on.

-Fixed all decoration items being insta craft and crashing servers.

-Fixed ammo damage stacking.

-Reordered quests and removed some of the steps.

-Tweaked t3 mage armors to cost more than t2 mage armors.

-Tweaked animal baby drop rate.

Changed files in this update

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions Content Depot 1676381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.