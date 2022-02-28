Hot-Fix #26

-Added staffs/necklace/rings/bows/gems to be able to be disassembled.
-Added 30% chance to get bottle back on potion consume.
-Added blocking volumes in caves/dungeons.
-Added target lock on/off using middle mouse button will grab random ai in 500 radius sphere to lock on to. Click middle mouse button to stop locking on.
-Fixed all decoration items being insta craft and crashing servers.
-Fixed ammo damage stacking.
-Reordered quests and removed some of the steps.
-Tweaked t3 mage armors to cost more than t2 mage armors.
-Tweaked animal baby drop rate.
Changed files in this update