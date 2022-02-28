Hot-Fix #26

Share · View all patches · Build 8287475 · Last edited 28 February 2022 – 15:46:16 UTC by Wendy

-Added staffs/necklace/rings/bows/gems to be able to be disassembled.

-Added 30% chance to get bottle back on potion consume.

-Added blocking volumes in caves/dungeons.

-Added target lock on/off using middle mouse button will grab random ai in 500 radius sphere to lock on to. Click middle mouse button to stop locking on.

-Fixed all decoration items being insta craft and crashing servers.

-Fixed ammo damage stacking.

-Reordered quests and removed some of the steps.

-Tweaked t3 mage armors to cost more than t2 mage armors.

-Tweaked animal baby drop rate.