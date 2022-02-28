Major Update v1.4.0 Available Now

The forth major update to Making it Home is out now! There are lots of changes which were are really excited to see you get your teeth stuck into...

New Panels

There are three new vehicle components for you to play with. The first two are switches which get activated by propellers and lasers - to let you set up chain reactions and maybe even start doing something close to programming!

And the third is a steam powered rocket engine which will rapidly empty all the water tanks above it to give you a big boost in thrust. We've also added a bunch of new challenge mode templates to the weekly, daily and monthly rotation which will highlight these new components.

Cozy Mode

You can now experience the entire single player story mode with hazards and objectives turned off. This is for those of you who just want to stretch your engineering and design muscles without the worry of drones and low bridges.

Lots of Blueprint Editor Improvements

Spending the past few months doing the daily challenges (mostly for our TikTok) gave me time to think about and reflect on how we actually use the blueprint editor. So I took the time to polish it and make some changes, some of these based on your feedback.

So check out the juicy patch notes below, grab yourself a copy if you don't have one, and jump in!

Version 1.4.0 Patch Notes

New Content

New panel: Propeller Activated Switch.

New panel: Laser Activated Switch.

New panel: Steam powered rocket.

New mode: Cozy mode.

19 new challenge templates added to the challenge mode rotations.

Blueprint Editor Changes

You can now filter panels by type and act.

Scaffolding is now automatically built so you can create panels in "mid air".

Default scaffolds are made with a bottom floor which means new players won't get stuck with inaccessible panels.

There is now a visual indicator when you mouse over any component in blueprint mode. This makes quick changing platforms easier and just feels nicer.

You can now hold left mouse button to "paint" panels.

Changed the sound logic so placement sound effects happen consistently.

Other Changes