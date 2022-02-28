 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 28 February 2022

v0.1.0 Update - Stage 3 is Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 8287258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.

Sorry for the late update.

We will upload announcements and updates at shorter intervals.

About v0.1.0 update.

  • Gameplay

  • You can play Stage 3 now.

  • weapon

  • A new weapon - Orb.

    Orb is a good weapon to use alone. You can get it by defeat the stage 3 boss.

  • Totems

  • Frozen Heart's cooldown has been removed.

  • Grenade usability has been improved.

  • Armadillo's Carapace has been modified.

  • Cooldown: 8 rooms -> 5 rooms
  • Slightly reduced damage
  • Reduced movement speed (control becomes easier!)

  • Objects

  • The design of some objects has been modified to suit the environment.

  • Healing Fountain has been changed.

  • Use Multiple Need golds, Recovers 10% of HP -> Use once, Free, Recovers 30% of HP
  • Recycling machine, Item Re-Roller, and HP Plate can be unlocked at the Unlock Shop.
  • Appears with a probability -> Appears when unlocked, does not appear when not unlocked

  • Sounds

  • BGM has been updated.

  • Other

  • We control the version from now on!

  • We purchased Unity Pro license. Unity logo does not appear when starting the game!

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Nightmare: The Lunatic Content Depot 1842731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.