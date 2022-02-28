v0.1.0 Update - Stage 3 is Now Available

Hello.
Sorry for the late update.
We will upload announcements and updates at shorter intervals.
About v0.1.0 update.
-
Gameplay
-
You can play Stage 3 now.
-
weapon
-
A new weapon - Orb.
Orb is a good weapon to use alone. You can get it by defeat the stage 3 boss.
-
Totems
-
Frozen Heart's cooldown has been removed.
-
Grenade usability has been improved.
-
Armadillo's Carapace has been modified.
- Cooldown: 8 rooms -> 5 rooms
- Slightly reduced damage
- Reduced movement speed (control becomes easier!)
-
Objects
-
The design of some objects has been modified to suit the environment.
-
Healing Fountain has been changed.
- Use Multiple Need golds, Recovers 10% of HP -> Use once, Free, Recovers 30% of HP
- Recycling machine, Item Re-Roller, and HP Plate can be unlocked at the Unlock Shop.
- Appears with a probability -> Appears when unlocked, does not appear when not unlocked
-
Sounds
-
BGM has been updated.
-
Other
-
We control the version from now on!
-
We purchased Unity Pro license. Unity logo does not appear when starting the game!
Thank you.
