Update 0.37.5

Features & Improvements

New scripting loop nodes

Added 3 new loops which allow you to quickly implement timers and linear interpolation without using the update node and variables.

TimedLoop runs every frame for 'duration' seconds

LinearLoops runs every frame for 'duration' seconds and linearly interpolates between two values during that time

SmoothStepLoop works like LinearLoop but uses a interpolation function that smooths the beginning and ending of the interpolation

Unlike the EndlessLoop node, these nodes can be started multiple times in one script and will then run concurrently

Fog zones

Added fog areas to the scripting view. You can create fog cubes with custom size, color and intensity. These areas can be controlled with scripts to change the visuals dynamically based on gameplay events.

Collection node

Added a scripting collection input node which outputs and array, but allows you to select multiple references at once in the scripting view instead of having to create and select an input node for each individual reference.

Zombie infection option

Added an option to the battle settings which will result in the zombie infection to spread.

If a unit gets bitten by a zombie, it will transform into a zombie after 2.5 - 3.5 seconds

While the bitten unit is transforming, zombies will be far less aggressive towards that unit

If a bitten unit dies, it will stay dead but still turn into a rotten corpse

Feral and poisoned zombies will cause the infected unit to transform into a feral/poisoned zombie as well

If the player gets bitten, its body will start to rot which will result in the player dying after 7-10 seconds

Other improvements

Future walkers and mechs will now break apart when being destroyed

Saved at path message will now hide the default path similar to the file browser

Recycle bin errors (missing permission, etc) will now be visible in the console

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused spawned units to be covered in snow with snow enabled

Fixed AI visibility detection through door frames

Fixed invisible spectate notification

Fixed a possible error when closing the script editor

Fixed that the IngoreTarget node did not work for multiple targets at once

Fixed that most custom units were immune against poison and most gas grenades

Fixed that reloading the steam workshop panel could result in white icons

Fixed that HUD/ShowProgress node didnt work in some cases

Fixed that placing a prefab with scripts multiple times could result in various bugs (e.g. unwanted deletion of scripts)

(0.37.4.1)

Fixed a problem that prevented the deletion of battles if the game has no rights to use the recycle bin

Fixed a crash when opening the edit terrain shape panel

(0.37.4.2)