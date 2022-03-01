Now with object spawning!

Hello everyone!

It is time again for another Teardown update. Version 0.9.5 is filled with a lot of bug fixes, improvements and awesome new features.

Highlighted changes:

It is now possible so spawn vehicles and other objects into the game. This transforms how the game plays in sandbox mode, since you can now mix and match content from different mods into the same level.

We have improved the gamepad support and the game is more accessible with a gamepad.

Shotgun now behaves more like a shotgun.

Screen Recorder built-in mod to capture no-lag movie clips so you can show off your latest creations.

General stability fixes

General improvements to the maps and the campaign

Please see the change log in the game for a more detailed overview. The changelog is available in the bottom right corner of the main menu.

We hope you will like it!

/The Teardown team