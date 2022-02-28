 Skip to content

Hell Architect update for 28 February 2022

The Infamous Duo Arrives!

Dear somber souls,

We know how much you've been looking forward to this day.

For that reason we are happy to announce that the day has finally come!

Following our roadmap it seems like we've reached the first POI on our way - The Infamous!

What we added:

2 NEW Infamous sinners with special abilities - it is on you to find out who they are and what they do

 new level animation

***** random event animation

Due to some unexpected difficulties, MAC version will be available tomorrow - March 1st, 2022. We apologize for that.

Jump into your Hell and bring those two new bundles of mischief to it!

