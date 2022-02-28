Patch notes for EA 0.9.17 “In Love, Engaged, Married!” – February 28, 2022

Dear future wives and husbands,

The time has finally come: You can celebrate your wedding in a church in the world! Not only that, the churches in the game have interiors with interactive objects and an NPC priest that you can talk to directly.

What else Patch EA 0.9.17 contains can be found summarized under Highlights & Overview and is detailed in the second section of these patch notes.

Please note: The game does not display/load save games from outdated patch versions as they have become incompatible due to the rework of core systems. As we have reworked the shortcuts and keybindings system and due to this you have to redo your local keybinds. We are sorry for this inconvenience!

Highlights & Overview

New features: The churches have their own interiors now, plus an NPC priest and a new wedding scene. Characters need to be engaged before they can marry and they can marry instantly on the spot if you like.

Content & Balancing: We updated the tooltips for actions and for artifacts, investigated the issue that some players can no longer save the game and invested a lot of time into balancing.

Bug fixes: A number of fixes for crashes, bug fixes for multiplayer and a lot of other major and minor bug fixes!

Build number: 644196

New features

All churches in the game now have their own interior. As already mentioned in our DevDiary #26, you can enter that interior and you can interact with the object "Baptismal font" to change denomination of your dynasty and with the object "Donation box" to donate money to the church. There is an NPC priest you can talk to if you want to adopt an orphan, join a monastery or if you want to marry the character you are engaged with.

New character status "engaged": Once the courted character falls in love with you, you can ask them to marry you. But instead of starting the wedding (and the old wedding scene), you and the other character are engaged with each other from that moment on.

"Church wedding" or "Instant wedding": If you are engaged you can run to the nearby church and initiate a wedding ceremony by talking to the priest. Or - especially for impatient couples - you can marry right on the spot! Both things cost something: the church wedding costs money and the instant wedding costs you influence. The newly wed couple receives a buff and XP - but only for a church wedding.

The wedding ceremony is a scene that takes place in the world. You see your characters, the priest and all wedding guests. Even your own family members who are currently not occupied may make it to your wedding :-)

If you hear a church ringing the bells then you have the chance to see the wedding scene of another dynasty inside that church! Same goes for every action and scene inside the church: you see everything the other families do.

Adopting an orphan is now a “more natural” scene in the church's interior as well.

The NPC priest is performing different actions in the church, like reading the bible, praying and doing a church service.

NPCs are visiting the church from time to time for a short prayer. You can visit the church with your characters for a short prayer as well.

Something all testers really liked so far: When the selected character is talking to someone, then the dialogue starts without you needing to click the urgent notification at the top of the HUD!

Content & Balancing

We were investigating an issue that was preventing some players' games from saving their progress because of broken or incomplete paths to their Windows Saved Games folder. Regardless of the reason, you should now get a notification whenever there's a problem with saving, and you can then set a custom folder for saving games.

We have reworked the tooltips of actions and artifacts:

-- they now show "legal" or "illegal" only when the legality can be changed through a law

-- they show in which aspects the family attitude changes when used

-- they now show "legal" or "illegal" only when the legality can be changed through a law -- they show in which aspects the family attitude changes when used We increased the duration of the training action buffs by 50%.

The Cologne map has been finalized - we hope that you’ll like it!

We continued with updating the AI character behavior. They can now for example give Cream cake to other dynasties :-)

We have updated/reworked part of the game's shortcuts. We are not going to list all shortcuts here but you can press the "space" key in the game and the shortcuts will be displayed in HUD.

We have added animated crows flying around on specific spots in the world - at the moment they are only in the tutorial map and in Cologne, so let us know what you think about the black birds :-)

We have some new decorative objects, like wooden huts, which bring more atmosphere to our world.

Since adding more animations to the exteriors of all buildings, some actions having a building as a target could not be performed when the required position required in the building's exterior was already occupied by another character. We added more of those positions to all buildings and reworked all actions that have animations on the exteriors of buildings.

We added more feedback for when targets of actions are invalid, especially for interactive props in interiors.

Customers of the barber hut now climb in and out of the hot tub - unfortunately, their arms and knees can still clip through the hot tub due to their new positioning.

A number of tutorial steps have been reworked to fit the updated gameplay.

A number of entries in the ingame wiki have been reworked to match the updated gameplay.

We re-balanced the building security of all buildings in the game - some had too many and some too few points.

The brickery was not making enough profit, so we balanced its products, making them a bit more valuable. Along the way, we transformed the Grindstone into a new equippable item that buffs the wearer's productivity :-)

The Mercenary Quarters were similarly unprofitable, so we increased the income of their actions a bit. Now they are more profitable.

The fines you have to pay for your employees are now listed in your budget book.

We moved the "hire worker" button from the bottom of the list of workers to its top.

Bug fixes

several crash issues in singleplayer and in multiplayer have been fixed

a number of crash issues when loading saved games have been fixed

fixed an issue in multiplayer where the auto-leveling of employees could send too many update packages to the other participants of the game

fixed several issues with the pathfinding of characters - please let us know if you still encounter problems with the pathfinding

the productivity bonuses of building addons are now correctly displayed in the character windows of the employees

fixed a bug that caused the city preacher to not show the church service animations in the outside area of that building

fixed an issue that prevented family members to get access to specific actions and artifacts of the Guild the dynasty was in

fixed an issue that distributed buffs from professional skills to employees of other professions, e.g. the buffs from the robber profession were applied to minstrels as well

fixed the issue that the actions "Wave hello" and "Laugh at someone" interrupted the players current action without restarting it afterwards

the clothing of the butcher's workers had the wrong stats - special thanks to the reporter of the Redmine ticket ;-)

fixed a bug in multiplayer where the dog companion model was not shown or shown twice in the residences on the client's side

fixed an issue on the client's side in multiplayer games where the dog companion was teleported instead of walking with the owner. The movement of the dogs is still a bit rough but a lot better than before.

fixed an issue that prevented you from opening the leasing menu of a mine, quarry or lumberyard when you were in feud with the dynasty who was currently leasing the building

fixed an issue that sometimes hindered family members who were performing family life actions inside their residence from starting to work in a business building when they were assigned as a worker there

Cauldron, Clay pot and Beaker were not shown in the list of items if one was setting up a trade route manually

fixed an issue that caused the 'you cannot see inside the building' feedback to appear when clicking on an empty spot in the world and then on any foreign building

fixed an issue that caused spring and summer ambient sounds (e.g. birds) to play during nighttime and the winter season as well

in some cases messages and notifications played the wrong jingle - a positive message could play the jingle indicating a negative event and counterwise. This should be fixed now.

the availability of building addons due to lack of money, was not updated correctly after the family had enough money again

fixed an issue that caused AI family members to remain inside their residences most of the time

fixed a bug that caused characters who attacked ambushing robbers to lose a lot of reputation

sabotaging and vandalizing caused the wrong debuff icon and text on the target building

fixed a bug that caused drunken characters to continue walking as if still being drunk after the effect had ended

fixed an issue where both spouses came down the ladder inside their residence at the same time after the "Produce offspring" action and thus overlapping; now there is a small delay between both characters

fixed a bug in the action "Exploit connections" that prevented the player from gaining influence points from their liaison

fixed an issue in multiplayer where the action-progress on the client was not shown correctly

same as with all other buildings which have a menu, you could open the building menus of the marketplace, the port and the far trade cities with the key "i" but not close - we fixed that

in the character inspection window of city guards, the neighborhood and city they belong to was missing

fixed an issue that prevented characters to consume fruit juice

fixed an issue that made the effects of extinguishing the fire of a burning building too strong

we fixed bugs and misplaced objects in all maps

several models, textures and animations have been reworked

fixed several text issues

Known issues

Due to the recent interior changes the loading times increased for all maps. Loading times will be improved significantly with patch EA 0.9.18.

Important information

Custom Save Game Directory: In case you experience troubles while saving your game you can set a custom save game directory by adding "SaveDirectory = C:\Your\Path" to C:\Users[USERNAME]\AppData\Local\Guild3\options.cfg . Please note that the options.cfg is created after you change a setting in the options menu and then close the game!

Multiplayer: If you have a restrictive firewall then you may have to manually open the following outgoing ports to be able to play in multiplayer: 61111 TCP & UDP, 36895 TCP & UDP, 36975 TCP & UDP. You can find this information in the FAQs Multiplayer on our webpage as well!

It is quite possible that some problems that you have in your game are caused by missing or corrupted files. In this case, the following might help: right-click on "The Guild 3" in your Steam library, then Properties - LOCAL FILES - VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...

If you still have issues afterwards, then we recommend uninstalling the game and then manually delete the folder "%localappdata%\Guild3" (C:\Users[USERNAME]\AppData\Local\Guild3). Then re-install the game.

Crash dumps for bug reports can be found in "%localappdata%\Guild3\sentry\reports" (C:\Users[USERNAME]\AppData\Local\Guild3\sentry\reports) per default.

