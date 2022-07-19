Endling is OUT NOW!

It's been a long time coming, but we're finally able to say: Endling is available to play for everyone today and we could not be more excited for you to get your hands on the game and all your feedback!

Endling has been a passion project for everyone at Herobeat Studios and HandyGames alike for a long time now. We've grown to love the vixen and her cubs more than we like to admit over the years and we're confident that you'll feel the same once you set out to accompany them on your journey.

We will be live on Twitch later today. Join us at 7 PM CEST / 1 PM EST / 10 AM Pacific and let us know what your first impressions are or if you want another chance to win a free Steam copy of Endling - Extinction is Forever.

In the meantime. Enjoy playing, let us know what you think and please watch our animated release trailer:

From everyone at HandyGames and Herobeat Studios:

Thank you so much and have a fantastic day!

Consti Fuchs (Community Manager)