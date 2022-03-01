ENGAGE v2.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8286153 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 11:06:04 UTC by Wendy

IMPROVED

3D Pen

o Increased sensitivity of 3D pen.

Persistent Sessions

o Improved UI related to managing passwords for persistent Sessions.

Portals

o Improved stability of portals.

Security and Performance

o Additional updates and improvements that benefit the stability of the platform.

Voice In Sessions

o Prioritized 3D audio initialization to ensure that it takes effect immediately after you join a Session.

FIXED

Cloud Connections

o Updated DropBox cloud connection to be compatible with latest DropBox API security updates.

IFX

o IFX that were set to a locked state in a persistent Session now remain locked after all users leave the Session.

Scalable Events

o If you set a password for a scalable Event, all automatically generated instances now use the same password.

Whiteboards and Blackboards

o Updated whiteboards and blackboards to ensure that each user’s drawings are visible to all other users.