ENGAGE v2.1.2

IMPROVED
3D Pen
o Increased sensitivity of 3D pen.
Persistent Sessions
o Improved UI related to managing passwords for persistent Sessions.
Portals
o Improved stability of portals.
Security and Performance
o Additional updates and improvements that benefit the stability of the platform.
Voice In Sessions
o Prioritized 3D audio initialization to ensure that it takes effect immediately after you join a Session.
FIXED
Cloud Connections
o Updated DropBox cloud connection to be compatible with latest DropBox API security updates.
IFX
o IFX that were set to a locked state in a persistent Session now remain locked after all users leave the Session.
Scalable Events
o If you set a password for a scalable Event, all automatically generated instances now use the same password.
Whiteboards and Blackboards
o Updated whiteboards and blackboards to ensure that each user’s drawings are visible to all other users.
Changed files in this update