Day One's Finishing Update

Greetings, dear players! :melon:

I called this update "finishing" because, most likely, this is the last big update before release of the full Mondealy game. In this update I've accumulated my new style and a bunch of new content. There isn't much, but quality over quantity, right? Hope you will like it.

(P.S. If you played Next Fest demo-version, this is the same thing. Mostly.)

So, let's get through the newly added stuff:

Added simplified graphics mode for weaker computers. (I found it useful, too. If you're playing from a laptop, it's advisable to turn this mode on!)

Added control prompts to all (or most) menus.

Now you can take screenshots from Steam! (I didn't know you had to add this yourself)

Improved gamepad button remapping.

Cars ride on the surface of the game world! These are little things, of course, but they make the world a little more alive. (Don't run under them)

Unfortunately, item pickup animations have been removed.

Added the ability to change player's hairstyle in Corsic's room in the Castle.

Added the ability to change clothes using closets. (New royal clothing will be available to you by the end of Day One)

Updated and changed Water District, adding new locations and secondary events.

Updated many graphical elements of the game.

Fixed all sorts of bugs, crashes, etc.

And many other little things you may find in the game yourself!

Don't click on the Twitter link in the main menu.

Join game's Discord server to share your ideas, creations and opinions! You are all welcome there.

Well, guess that's it! I have a lot of work ahead to finish the game and remake the intro. And you enjoy and take care.

And don't forget to add Mondealy's full game in Wishlist! It really is important!

Sincerely,

uglycoal :melon: