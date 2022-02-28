0.8.0 - February Update

Hey, everyone.

Welcome to our first monthly update. It's a substantial improvement of Death Trash, even if we couldn't add everything that we had planned for it.

Major changes

input changes: have one shared use button for abilities and items

controller: improved action wheel UI and game feel

use slow motion when using action wheel or action selection screen in singleplayer

mouse and keyboard: added optional action bar

added new optional mouse input combat mode 'half-automatic'; updated descriptions for other modes

added weapon scroll display (default DPad left and right, or mouse wheel)

allow rolling while reloading by pausing reloading

updated energy guns: visuals, sounds, and gameplay stats

make friendly world map encounters spawn player and NPCs next to each other

updated handling area exits: trigger immediately when touching with direct movement and make character walk towards exit

updated threat values: make NPC stop following earlier, have melee create more threat than ranged

reset NPC health when they leave combat

Steam Deck improvements

Minor changes

updated small firearms: visuals and sounds

make puking cleanse all infection points

make mute puke sound option also affect the drop item sound

fixed characters losing weapons on death potentially spawning them behind a wall

fixed issues with characters investigating doors opened by player

fixed some reused objects not getting tracked for highlight all functionality

fixed situations where an item would be shown through opaque house roofs

fixed a softlock in Titans Guts

small level design fixes throughout the game

updated melee mouse cursor

updated tutorials and default bindings for the mentioned input changes

updated dialogue UI settings

fixed a few other UI issues

fixed equipped ability display or quick item display occasionally ending up at wrong position

fixed issues with overlapping player messages, location messages and quest messages

move quest messages to lower half of screen when in dialogue to prevent dialogue text overlap

fixed question mark above NPCs not following their movement

allow using block ability outside combat mode

co-op: fixed some abilities hurting or otherwise affecting other player when they should not

fixed some sounds not being affected by distance

fixed UI sorting issue with messages

fixed speaker color of some unique NPCs changing on returning to them

updated audio plugin and improved error handling

updated Steam API version

fixed Linux version crashing on exit

fixed a few rare crashes

additional bug fixes and framework improvements

Details

We made a few steps forward in figuring out the input "puzzle". Selecting abilities and items as well as throwing items should be much more comfortable now on the controller. And for those on mouse / keyboard who want to use a traditional action bar, there's that option now. The slow motion during action wheel or the selection screen on mouse / keyboard should make things easier, too.

I'm unhappy still with the block ability, which we'll hopefully have time to look at for the next update.

There's a whole lot of bug fixes and small gameplay improvements in this update, which are mostly based on getting feedback from you. Thank you for sending us your thoughts as well as bug reports.

We wanted to add more content in this update (new energy weapons, updating second encounter with Oracle, new dungeon and other locations) but it's only half-finished right now, so we're moving all of that to the March Update. I'm sorry about that. This delay is partly due to unforeseen circumstances, but also due to me misplanning this.

If you already played through the current content and are waiting for an update to replay the game, better wait for next month's update.

Steam Deck

The Steam Deck got released and it's a great way to play Death Trash. The game was compatible right from the start but we also made a few improvements with this update.

We're planning to improve it further with the upcoming updates, including adding more input options.

The next update will happen in March. Don't know yet when and what it will actually contain, but, as mentioned before, probably / hopefully new energy weapons, new locations and some main quest update.

Thank you for your continued interest in Death Trash and all your support so far.

Have a nice week!