Update Five

Hi everyone
One of the reasons Successor is a live-action with full pause is that we want battles to be immersive, intense, and wildly entertaining to play and watch and while we are still a long way from that goal we have started to pay attention to the details with this small update and we can't wait to improve it even more.
Procedural Framework
Behind the scene, we are in the progress of converting everything into a procedural framework that will make it possible to shift the gameplay into a more replayable rogue-lite experience. Needless to say, we can't wait to show you the new upgraded version, but you have to wait a bit more.
Playtesting
We will be opening up the playtesting build for a few hours today, tomorrow, and maybe Sunday allowing you to come in and try our current Alpha version and hopefully provide us with some feedback on what you think so far.
Patch Notes:
Changes to controls
- Ways to pan the camera
- Keyboard WSAD for panning
- screen edge panning
- Thumb mouse or left mouse for panning
- Mid-mouse for Zoom and rotate the camera
- Left Click now both select and use abilities
- Righ Mouse is used to move, attack, and pick up items
Following effects & abilities have been visually updated.
- Fire Totem used by Lizard Shamans
- Poisoned effect
- Burning unit
- Skeleton spawns
- Warpriest Relic ability
- Burn tent
- Kick and Push abilities
- Broken Armor ability
- Shield protection
- Marked ability (Blackrock bandits)
- Force Attack ability
- Arrow trails
- Background and color settings on all battle boards
New Objective
- Added Burn tent objective to the tutorial section.
That was all for now, remember to wishlist and follow us for more updates in the future.
Best regards
The Playwood Project Dev Team
