Update Five

Hi everyone

One of the reasons Successor is a live-action with full pause is that we want battles to be immersive, intense, and wildly entertaining to play and watch and while we are still a long way from that goal we have started to pay attention to the details with this small update and we can't wait to improve it even more.

Procedural Framework

Behind the scene, we are in the progress of converting everything into a procedural framework that will make it possible to shift the gameplay into a more replayable rogue-lite experience. Needless to say, we can't wait to show you the new upgraded version, but you have to wait a bit more.

Playtesting

We will be opening up the playtesting build for a few hours today, tomorrow, and maybe Sunday allowing you to come in and try our current Alpha version and hopefully provide us with some feedback on what you think so far.

Patch Notes:

Changes to controls

Ways to pan the camera

Keyboard WSAD for panning

screen edge panning

Thumb mouse or left mouse for panning

Mid-mouse for Zoom and rotate the camera

Left Click now both select and use abilities

Righ Mouse is used to move, attack, and pick up items

Following effects & abilities have been visually updated.

Fire Totem used by Lizard Shamans

Poisoned effect

Burning unit

Skeleton spawns

Warpriest Relic ability

Burn tent

Kick and Push abilities

Broken Armor ability

Shield protection

Marked ability (Blackrock bandits)

Force Attack ability

Arrow trails

Background and color settings on all battle boards

New Objective

Added Burn tent objective to the tutorial section.

That was all for now, remember to wishlist and follow us for more updates in the future.

Best regards

The Playwood Project Dev Team