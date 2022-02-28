BOOMER SLAYERS are finally here!

YouTube

After 1.5 years of development, our big company (represented by me alone) is finally happy to present this game to you! We would like to say thanks to all those who supported us and participated in testing or spreading information about the game!

SOME HISTORY

The first prototype of the game was created as much as 2.5 years ago (time flies, huh). I was working on this after work in parallel with the study of the UNREAL ENGINE. I am proud to say that the whole game was created by me from scratch exactly as it was imagined. This is a very rare phenomenon in the gaming industry.

BUGS MUST GO ON

Despite several months of effort, there are still a lot of bugs in the game that are very difficult to eliminate. Our dev team made it a priority to make the game playable, leaving secondary tasks for later. For example, at release, the save system is still unstable, so the purchased cosmetics may not be saved until the next game launch. Unfortunately, the purchased hats won't be saved either, but they remain on the character the next time the game starts.

There was no way to test STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS, but in theory they should work.

Let's hope that after some updates the game will be at excellent condition!

Please take this into account and do not rush to write a negative review, wait for a couple of patches!

SLAYING TOGETHER

One of the key features of the game was playing together on the same PC or via STEAM REMOTE PLAY. Unfortunately, the second option means a significant lag for the second player, so we made the second character shoot faster and have most combat abilities by default, also because there is no way for him to use the mouse. Nevertheless, playtests have shown that co-op mode is fun enough to use!

DIFFICULTY LEVELS

The game is designed as a serious test of the player's skills. Even the GAME JOURNALIST level requires some reflexes and reaction! NORMAL difficulty is essentially HARD, and the developer himself can hardly deal with VERY NORMAL! But at the same time, we did our best to eliminate unfair situations and making sure that every death is a consequence of the player's actions with the possibility of getting better!

LET'S ROLL!

We hope that BOOMER SLAYERS will appeal to you! If the game seems too difficult, don't be afraid to take a break and come back again to become better! Future updates will surely fix most bugs and problems, and we wish you a good game!