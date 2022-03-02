PC Building Simulator Update v1.15

Hello PC Builders!

As we enter another action-packed month, we’re kicking things off with a major update - v1.15. This time around we’re growing the entire parts range with a variety of fan favourites, extra small form factor options, a mix of often requested white parts, and one more venue to build it all in.

First though, we sailed the high seas looking for computing’s finest privateers and returned with one of their newest treasure chests.

Introducing the CORSAIR iCUE 5000T

In a PC Building Simulator first, we’ve teamed up with CORSAIR to celebrate the release of their new iCUE 5000T case. Continuing the 5000 series case range first shown during CES2021, we’re excited to unveil the latest entries’ digital counterpart to closely coincide with the physical release.

Free Workshop: Irratech Open-plan Productivity Suite

In Irratech’s latest effort to increase PC building productivity, the head honcho, el numero uno, mr big, godfather, and lord of the rings is venturing into uncharted territory. By orders from the top, we’re giving all players access to the brand-new Irratech open-plan productivity suite (IOPS) office ready for all your first quarter chart boosting constructions.

Filled with as much personality as a person can reasonably fit into each two-metre-wide regulation table and unused notice board, let this be the office arcade machine to your problems. Now usable in free build or career mode. *

*Pictures of loved ones not included.

New Parts

Highlights



Colorful CVN X570 GAMING PRO V14



SilverStone PF360W-ARGB

Full parts list

Motherboards:

Colorful CVN X570 GAMING PRO V14

Cases:

CORSAIR iCUE 5000T

CORSAIR iCUE 5000X RGB

Case Fans:

CORSAIR iCUE SP 120 RGB Elite

SILVERSTONE Air Blazer 120R

SILVERSTONE Air Blazer 120RW

Air Coolers:

ARCTIC Alpine 23 CO

ARCTIC Alpine 23

ARCTIC Freezer 34 eSports DUO

ARCTIC Freezer Xtreme

be quiet! Dark Rock TF 2

COOLER MASTER HYPER 212 EVO V2

COOLER MASTER HYPER 212 BLACK

COOLER MASTER HYPER 212 RGB BLACK EDITION

Liquid Coolers:

Alphacool Eisbaer 420 CPU

Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 240 CPU

Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 420 CPU

Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 360 CPU

Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 280 CPU

EVGA CLC 360mm All-In-One RGB LED CPU Liquid Cooler

SilverStone PF240W-ARGB

SilverStone PF360W-ARGB

Thermaltake TH240 ARGB Sync AIO Liquid Cooler

Thermaltake TH240 ARGB Sync Snow Edition AIO Liquid Cooler

Thermaltake TH360 ARGB Sync Snow Edition AIO Liquid Cooler

GPUs:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 AMP Holo

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity

RAM:

CORSAIR DOMINATOR® PLATINUM RGB 8GB DDR4 DRAM

CORSAIR DOMINATOR® PLATINUM RGB 16GB DDR4 DRAM

CORSAIR VENGEANCE® LPX DDR4 DRAM

G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Elite DDR4

Patriot VIPER STEEL RGB

TEAM GROUP XCALIBUR RGB DDR4 4000MHz

TEAM GROUP XCALIBUR RGB DDR4 3600MHz

TEAM GROUP XCALIBUR RGB DDR4 3200MHz

Storage:

Colorful SL500

Patriot VIPER VP4300

PSUs:

COOLER MASTER V850 SFX Gold

COOLER MASTER V750 SFX Gold

COOLER MASTER V650 SFX Gold

COOLER MASTER V550 SFX Gold

COOLER MASTER V1300 Platinum

COOLER MASTER V850 Gold V2

COOLER MASTER V750 Gold V2

COOLER MASTER V650 Gold V2

COOLER MASTER V550 Gold V2

COOLER MASTER V850 Gold V2 White Edition

COOLER MASTER V750 Gold V2 White Edition

COOLER MASTER V650 Gold V2 White Edition

COOLER MASTER V550 Gold V2 White Edition

SILVERSTONE NJ700

Peripherals:

Patriot VIPER V570 RGB MMO+FPS LASER GAMING MOUSE

Patriot VIPER V765 RGB MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD

Bug Fixes:

General:

Fixed an issue which caused the cursor to disappear when the user attempts to edit or use a PC while in windowed mode.

Fixed an issue which could lead to save file corruption if the user has a large number.

The UI will now correctly align icons when starting a new career mode game.

Fixed an issue which caused controller inputs to disappear after accessing the End Day Menu a second time.

Adjusted filtering criteria for CPU Coolers to work as intended.

Adjusted UI elements to work in ultrawide resolutions during the IT expansion, specifically tested to 5120x1440.

Fixed an issue which caused the red cable highlight to remain floating when pressing the power key and hovering over the CPU with the Cooler selected at the same time.

Fixed an issue where users can see floating motherboard standoffs while looking at a PC monitor.

Fixed an issue which led to save file corruption when switching workshops.

The background of the calendar will no longer self-illuminate.

Parts:

CPU coolers, AIO coolers and CPU blocks can no longer be installed while the CPU shield of the MSI MPG Z590 CARBON EK X motherboard is open.

Adjusted the routing of 24-pin cable to prevent clipping through the side panel of the CORSAIR Carbide Series 275R case.

Corrected the placement of PSUs inside the be quiet! Pure Base 500DX case.

Adjusted the AMD Radeon RX 5700 to match its real-world counterpart more closely.

Fixed an issue which caused the header of case fan cables to clip through the EVGA Z270 FTW K motherboard.

Adjusted the routing of 24-pin cable to appear more natural on the EVGA Z270 FTW K motherboard.

The ASUS TUF Z370-PLUS GAMING motherboard will no longer allow two 4 pin cables to connect into the same slot.

Prevented the PSU mount of the be quiet! Silent Base 500 case from being installed if the PSU is already plugged in.

Reduced the number of instances which could cause clipping with the ASUS TUF Z370-PLUS GAMING motherboard.

Reduced the number of instances which would cause cooler cables to clip through RAM in EVGA DG-86 and EVGA DG-87 Full Tower cases.

USB devices will now correctly align with USB ports on the Fractal Design Node 202 case.

Adjusted the Raijintek Asterion Plus case collision to reduce clipping with AIO coolers.

Changed the pathing of motherboard 24-pin cable in the NZXT S340 case to prevent them clipping with the side panel.

Team Group ZEUS DDR4 GAMING RAM now correctly features the heat spreader on both sides.

Fixed the collision of the ASUS TUF X299 MARK 1 M.2 Drive Bay.

Changed the pathing of the motherboard 24-pin cable in the GamerStorm Genome ROG Certified Edition case to prevent clipping with the side panel.

Changed the pathing of the PSU cables inside the be quiet! Pure Base 500 case to prevent them clipping with the PSU.

Reduced the number of instances which could lead to cables clipping through GPUs inside the EVGA D-85 Full Tower Case.

Changed the pathing of motherboard 24-pin cable in the ADATA XPG Defender Pro case to prevent clipping with drive bays.

M.2 storage units can no longer be teleported through an installed GPU on the GIGABYTE GA-AB350-Gaming 3 motherboard, another victory for science.

Increased the AIO compatibility of the Lian Li O11-D XL-X case.

Corrected the length of the EVGA SuperNOVA 1200 P2 PSU.

Adjusted PSU support of the Raijintek ENYO case to prevent clipping with the EVGA Supernova 1600 T2 PSU.

Adjusted the routing of 24-pin cable in the be quiet! Silent Base 600 Window (Orange) case to prevent clipping with the side panel.

Significantly reduce the number of clipping issues with the Cooler Master MasterCase Maker 5t case.

GPU power cables will no longer clip through the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1070 OC Edition.

GPU power cables will no longer clip through the GTX 980 Ti GAMING 6G.

Adjusted the power button cable to prevent clipping with PSU inside be quiet! Silent Base 600 Window (Orange) case.

Reduced the number of instances causing clipping with the ASUS ROG SWIFT PG 279QE monitor across workshops.

Adjusted the routing of fan cables to prevent clipping with RAM while using the Mortoni H170 Mtech plus motherboard.

Fixed cable routing to prevent case fan and 24-pin connector cables clipping in the NZXT S340 - Designed by Razer case.

Fixed cable routing to prevent case fan and 24-pin connector cables clipping in the Deepcool EARLKASE RGB WH case.

Revisited cable routing setup in the Cooler Master Silencio S600 case to reduce clipping and make it appear more natural.

Changed the pathing of the Cooler Master MasterAir Pro 4 cable to prevent it clipping through RAM.

Improved the RGB lights to illuminate the centre of the ADATA XPG Defender Pro front panel.

Changed the pathing of the Cryorig C7 cable to prevent it clipping through RAM.

Main power cable clips through the InWin 925 case.

GPU power cables will no longer clip through the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC.

Rerouted the CPU power cable to prevent it clipping with the top panel dust filter in ADATA XPG Battlecruiser case.

Adjusted the routing of 24-pin cable in the Raijintek Asterion Plus case to reduce clipping issues.

Adjusted the routing of 24-pin cable in the ADATA XPG Defender Pro case to reduce clipping issues.

Peripheral cables will now be far less likely to clip through PC cases.

Improved the quality of the CPU Handle Highlight of the MSI B450 TOMAHAWK motherboard.

Fixed collision issues between dust and the Antec P110 Luce case.

NVIDIA GPU power cable extensions will no longer clip through the ADATA XPG Battlecruiser case side panel.

Fixed several clipping issues between the cables and the PSU in the EVGA DG-7 series cases.

Fixed an issue with the GIGABYTE AORUS FI27Q-P monitor which led to visual artefacts.

Cables will now be routed more naturally inside the NZXT H700i case.

EKWB EK-Supremacy EVO CPU blocks will now correctly use AMD CPU mounts on AM4 motherboards.

Fixed an issue which caused the EVGA FTW3 2080ti to be un-interactable in the In Win A1 case.

Adjusted the collision checks of the Silverstone HE02 CPU Cooler for randomly generated PCs.

Adjusted the collision checks of the NZXT Kraken M22 AIO to reduce the number of RAM conflicts in randomly generated PCs.

Adjusted the collision checks of the NZXT Kraken X42 AIO to reduce the number of RAM conflicts in randomly generated PCs.

Career:

Fixed an issue which prevented players from completing the hidden objective for the "ZE-nith" job under certain circumstances

Corrected a UI issue which led the "Use mobile" text to appear too far away from the icon in the Esports Expansion DLC.

Fixed tournament monitors' display alignment in the Esports Expansion DLC.

Workshops:

Corrected a UI issue which caused the Tournament Tutorial to display the default keybind for the Finish Work action.

Tournament monitors will now connect to their power cables, science wins again.

Corrected several cable issues with peripherals on the main desk PC in the third Esports Expansion workshop.

Fixed an issue which led plants to present corrupted textures inside the Default workshop.

The calendar will no longer clip through the door frame inside the Default workshop.

Corrected the alignment of the power plug cable on the first workbench in the first workshop.

Adjusted the spawn point of the Fractal Design workshop in career mode.

Moved the power plug cable to prevent clipping with the workbenches inside the Overclockers UK workshop.

IT Expansion:

Fixed illumination issues on several interactable objects when the light is switched off in the third IT Expansion workshop.

Removed an incorrect texture present on the ceiling of the fourth IT Expansion workshop.

Outlets and power cables are no longer doubled in Pathe.Elster@irra.tech off-site job.

The desk texture is no longer missing in the Pathe.Elster@irra.tech off-site job.

Removed an incorrect texture present above the inventory cabinet between the wall and the ceiling inside the fourth IT Expansion workshop.

HDMI cable now correctly visible for the main desk monitor in the fourth IT Expansion workshop.

Peripheral cables now correctly visible for the main desk in the fourth IT Expansion workshop.

Localisation:

Fixed an issue which caused text to be missing in the email for the "FW: Account Stop" job given by Charles.Mattrick@irra.tech when the player language is set is Korean.

Cheers,

The PC Building Simulator Team