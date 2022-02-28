 Skip to content

A Night With Gigsjaw VR update for 28 February 2022

Post Launch Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8284907

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After reading fast lawyers review, I took action and fixed a few things ( while in the process of fixing others )

I added a quit button in the main menu, this way the game will hopefully not continue to run in the background.

I also made the loading time a lot slower, it loads instantly for me. However in doing so, I seemed to have messed up the lighting so now the game is a lot brighter than it should be. I will fix this tomorrow if I can.

I will also try to fix performance issues, as well as adding some features.

Here is a video FastLawyer made reviewing my game if anybody is interested on hearing what he has to say :

I hope I can make this game more enjoyable in the future, thank you. :D

Changed files in this update

A Night With Gigsjaw VR Content Depot 1900651
  • Loading history…
