(jam) about bug fixes

Fixed a bug in the corridor scene transfer of the old version of the game
Fixed the bug that the energy ball has the probability to let players enter the old version of the game
Fixed a bug that caused players to enter the old version of the game due to the reset of the push box level
Adjusted the laser mapping problem of dark pipe level in Chapter 4
Add
If there is an error of missing map, you need to uninstall and download the game again (because the reason is the old archive problem)
