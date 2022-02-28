 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Neglected update for 28 February 2022

(jam) about bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8284686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug in the corridor scene transfer of the old version of the game

Fixed the bug that the energy ball has the probability to let players enter the old version of the game

Fixed a bug that caused players to enter the old version of the game due to the reset of the push box level

Adjusted the laser mapping problem of dark pipe level in Chapter 4

Add

If there is an error of missing map, you need to uninstall and download the game again (because the reason is the old archive problem)

Changed files in this update

Neglected Depot 1300361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.