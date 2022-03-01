Version 1.4 - Gamepad support, QoL improvements, and bug fixes

With version 1.4, Intergalactic Fishing adds gamepad support! The game should be fully playable with just a compatible gamepad and you should also be able to seamlessly switch between using a gamepad and mouse/keyboard if you would like.

The update also adds a couple new modules and several quality-of-life improvements. The Ecosystem Analyzer module analyzes the local ecosystem to make predictions about the number of fish species living in the lake. There is also a new high-end Exploration Terminal module that includes the functionality of the Ecosystem Analyzer module. The Full Grown Size of a species is now reported as an exact weight rather than a weight class (like Huge, Big, etc.). These changes should make exploring and hunting for big fish a bit more intuitive.

Improvements have been made to the tutorial and help screens and more tooltips and alert messages have been added to help explain the game’s mechanics and controls a little better. And finally, the update includes many bug fixes and other improvements. You can see the full list of patch notes below.

P.S. In this update, a lot of under-the-hood changes were required to bring in gamepad support and other improvements, so if you run into any bugs (either while using gamepad or mouse/keyboard), please post them in the Steam Forums or let me know on Discord.

I hope you enjoy and good luck out on the lakes!

Ben

Patch Notes

Added Gamepad Support

The game should be fully playable with just a compatible gamepad. You should also be able to seamlessly switch between using a gamepad and mouse/keyboard if you would like.

Changed Keybinds entry on the Main Menu to Controls which is a new screen that includes both Keybinds and Gamepad Controls

Added an Onscreen Keyboard for inputting text when using a gamepad

Added a preference to Gamepad Controls screen to enable/disable the Onscreen Keyboard

Added a preference to Gamepad Controls screen to reset cast position after each cast

Added an option to the Controls screen to disable gamepad control (this can be useful if you have a non-compatible device such as a joystick or HOTAS that you leave hooked up and don’t want it to interfere with the game controls while using the mouse/keyboard)

Updated some Help panel entries and the Help popup on Design Lure screen to account for gamepad controls

Updated some UI elements text and graphics to account for gamepad controls (Intro, ULT License Test, some Modules, some Overlays)

Updated dialogue in a few places to reflect game changes and gamepad control support

All these UI elements will display relevant information depending on which control scheme (gamepad or mouse/keyboard) is being used

Added two new modules which are both available at the TFG HQ Dock on The Conflux

The Ecosystem Analyzer module analyzes the local ecosystem to make predictions about the number of fish species living in the lake

The TFG Exploration Kit EE is an upgraded version of the TFG Exploration Kit 30a that includes the functionality of the Ecosystem Analyzer built-in

Both of these modules will allow you to determine when you have discovered all the species in an Unknown lake

Adjusted species Full Grown Size information to show an exact weight instead of a weight class (like Huge, Big, etc.)

The lake record weights of a few species have been updated, it should now be possible to catch a lake record for every species in the ULT Network Lakes

The BOAT Night Vision Settings can now be changed at any time, instead of only when night vision is active. If you change settings while night vision is not active, then night vision will come on for a few seconds so you can temporarily see the results of your adjustments.

Added a UI Scale option to Settings to allow scaling up the size of the UI on resolutions that will support it

When a top bar tab is disabled (such as during the tutorial) its button will now be grayed out rather than just not being able to click on it

Enabled “wraparound” on the button that adjusts the number of rows to show on the Fish Journal panel when in Single Column Mode

Updated the -1 Hour and +1 Hour buttons on the Status panel so they are more clear and descriptive

Added mouseover tooltips to all Minimap buttons

Updated Reward screen to prevent Loadout changes that would result in loss of fish, saved lakes, or exploration data

Improved slider button click/grab detection in Settings

Added a message to the Fish Contract selection screen when there are no Fish Contracts currently available

Added a message to the Fish Contract selection screen describing how to view further information about the contract types

Added popup messages to Equipment Shops when you try to buy a BOAT directly to your loadout instead of to Home Storage and when you try to sell the BOAT you are currently in (previously there was no feedback, it just didn’t work)

Added a confirmation message when exporting a fish

Added an alert message when you try to change your rod or lure while your line is out

Fixed some graphical and functional inconsistencies on the Sell Exploration Data screen

Changed “Select None” buttons to “Deselect All” to be more clear

Fixed a minor issue related to click detection on the Run Tests/Stop Tests button on the Exploration Tools module control panel

Added a button to the module controls for a story-related module that allows the module to easily be turned on and off as needed

Reworked Help button on Design Lure screen to better fit the layout and improve consistency with other UI elements

Made some minor changes to the tutorial and the Help panel text to make some areas more clear and descriptive

Adjusted the text color of Fame in the IFS panel to be more readable

Updated selection color on the Choose Quests screen to be consistent with other screens

Fixed a rare crash that could occur on the Home Dock Storage screen

Fixed a very rare crash that could occur on some screens when the lake was being drawn in the background

Fixed a bug that could incorrectly allow the player to teleport to ULT Network Lakes during the License Test

Fixed a bug where you could hit the Back button while joining the Daily Tournament resulting in being locked out of the tournament

Fixed a bug where the tournament species on the Objectives panel would sometimes display the wrong name

Fixed a bug where when two or more participants tied in a tournament, the participant placing directly after them could receive 0 credits instead of the proper number of credits for their placement

Fixed a bug where livewell slots on the Home Dock Fish Storage screen would not display correctly at certain resolutions if you had more than 30 livewell slots in your loadout

Fixed a bug that allowed phantom buttons clicks on the Fish Journal panel when no species had been discovered

Fixed a bug on the Loadout screen that could allow the Reclaim TFG Teleporter button to appear when it shouldn’t

Fixed a bug where the lock symbol wasn’t being displayed on locked fish on the Export Fish screen

Fixed a display bug on the Choose Quests screen where the Reward heading was displayed for quest stages that don’t have a reward

Fixed a bug where the day/night cycle would be displayed as part of the Feeding Activity journal entry in the fish journal on the Design Lure screen even if the day/night cycle information wasn’t known

Fixed a rare bug that could cause some top bar buttons to draw incorrectly at certain resolutions in certain game states

Fixed a display bug where the precipitation status text box was drawn over the lake name text

Fixed a punctuation inconsistency in the description of a module

Fixed a few minor typos and punctuation inconsistencies in tutorial, help, and interface text

Fixed a typo in a random event

