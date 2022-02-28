Update 1.3

Woah! A new update? Today? Who could've known? Not me. Not with all the complications in this past week. I'll spare you the details until after the feature list of this new update!

Main features

New, extra shiny, graphics!

Replaced old menus with a hub world!

Replaced old character customization with character/skin selections!

New music commissioned for Neon Force Pushers by Googie!

A week and a half is the amount of prep time I gave myself to finish this update. I'm pretty surprised at all I was able to fit into this update in that time. Development was slow and I did not think NFP could be fixed in any short amount of time, and certainly not a week and a half.

I got a reminder email from Steam about an upcoming sale and the idea flew into my head to get the new update done in time for that sale, which was a week and a half away. I thought "Hey, why not? I have half a week to decide if it is possible and then I will announce the possibility if it could happen a week before."

I was making good progress until couple of days from the deadline where I hit two roadblocks.

There are still some bugs left that I know need to be fixed that I didn't have time to get rid of, but I got the most game breaking ones out! I'll release a patch this week fixing some of them.



Thanks for reading and God bless you!