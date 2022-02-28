Human Apocalypse is released!

Hello everyone!

I am Faris, the 19 year old developer behind this game. I am very happy to finally present to you the full version of Human Apocalypse.

Get it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1661900

I have been making games since I was around 13, I really enjoy game development and it's pretty much a hobby for me. All of them have been for free so far. Some of them you might recognize such as Introvert: A Teenager Simulator. He Needs His Medicine, etc. You can check and play all of them here :D

After some of my games got well-received and players liked them, I decided to tackle one of the crazier ideas I had in my mind since it it was time to make a longer, bigger, better game. That idea is Human Apocalypse and today it just got released! It's my first commercial game.

Thanks for being here and hope you like the game :)

You can join the community and I in the Discord!

Or follow on Twitter to stay updated!