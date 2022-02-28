Thank you for participating in the Super People CBT.

Share · View all patches · Build 8284420 · Last edited 28 February 2022 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The SUPER PEOPLE CBT has ended on 14:00 KST, Feb 28.

Support from soldiers worldwide

was crucial to this global CBT’s success.

We sincerely thank all soldiers who have participated in the SUPER PEOPLE CBT.

Your in-game data and feedback will be carefully curated

to prepare for a better and more successful Early Access.

Important Milestones and Improvements for Early Access include the following:

**1. Enhanced Security Measures

2. Enhanced Game Optimization

3. QoL Improvements

Changes to crafting difficulty

Changes crafting material spawn rate

Addition of the Play Assist feature

Improvements to the tutorial

Addition of the Oceania server**

New content that reflects the opinions and feedback of many Super Soldiers is also in the pipework.

1. Addition of the Shooting Range

2. Addition of Large-scale Competitive Content

3. Addition of a New Class

4. Addition of New Costumes

5. Addition of the Replay function

By reviewing suggestions made during the CBT from various viewpoints,

we are developing SUPER PEOPLE’s own unique and colorful BR content.

We will share more information about Early Access as soon as possible.

The end of the SUPER PEOPLE CBT will also spell out other small changes.

All data such as in-game IDs, levels, gold, items, and game history will be reset on the CBT’s closure

Players will receive a level mission event reward (limited edition costume) during Early Access based on the account level reached at the end of CBT,

Limited costumes awarded to Alpha Testers, Supporters, Ambassadors, and Partners will be available during Early Access.

The GeeGee website will close for optimization and visitors will not be able to use all information pages excluding the News/Customer Center.

We plan to inform soldiers of future schedules and development plans from time to time through social media announcements.

We ask for your continued and undivided attention to SUPER PEOPLE.

An Event Match celebrating Global CBT’s Closure will be held from Mar. 12 to Mar.13 (KST).

The event match will be a match where you’ll be able to focus on the battle without worrying about crafting.

Further details will be announced in a separate announcement on a future date.

With overwhelming support of Super Soldiers, we gain momentum for next and every each step.

We give our token of thanks through this video.

YouTube

As always, thank you for playing.