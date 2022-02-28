 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 28 February 2022

Update 0.10.11.2 (Tasks Options)

Build 8284336

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹You can now choose if you want to see the Tasks on the main game screen or if you'd rather see them on the world map screen. You can change where you see the tasks by going into the Options -> Gameplay menu and checking or unchecking the "Show Tasks On Map" checkbox.

🔹You can once again show/hide the tasks on the main game screen by clicking on the green "Tasks" button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

🔹Fixed an issue where the world map would stop rendering the terrain and water after you hit the "Apply" button on the Options window.

