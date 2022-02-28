 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hentai Jigsaw Photo Studio: Fruit Girls 2 update for 28 February 2022

HJPS: Fruit Girls 2 NOW AVAILABLE!

Share · View all patches · Build 8284330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Are you ready for even hottier scenes? Hentai Jigsaw Photo Studio: Fruit Girls 2 is now available! Our artist, The Handjob Artificer, put a lot of love in the new artworks.

To celebrate the launching we are doing a Weeklong Deal of the Hentai Jigsaw Photo Studio: Fruit Girls 1 and all it's extras from February 28th until March 7th.

Remember that our CUMplete Pack contains the new game, HJPS: FG2, and everything from the frist game, including HJPS: FG1, The Horny Bard Soundtrack, The Handjob Artificer Art Pack and The Lustful Magician Erotic Tapes. All of it with a permanent 20% discount that stacks with any sale discount!

Join our Discord!

If you want to support us even further, join us on Patreon!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.