Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 update for 2 March 2022

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 has been updated to Ver 1.3.0!

Build 8284030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Updated March 2, 2022)

Ver 1.3.0

  • Added support for new DLC.

  • Adjusted Copen's behavior when dash jumping from a wall to make it less likely for the player to waste their Bullit Dash.

  • Adjusted Copen's behavior to allow inputs immediately after starting a Bullit Dash or rebounding.

  • Adjusted the positioning of Hail's final drop attack during her "Frigid Stasis" ability.

  • Fixed an issue where Vespa's "Dancing Air" attack could cause the game to crash when used immediately after the player died.

  • Fixed an issue where DLC boss Jason's "Slide Shot" attack could cause the game to crash when used immediately after the player died.

  • Fixed an issue where the Razor Wheel's third attack would not erase shots from DLC boss Jason's "Jump Shot" attack.

  • Fixed an issue where Copen would repeatedly take damage from enemy attacks while time was frozen during enemy skill activations.

  • Fixed an issue where Copen would take damage from enemy attacks while immobile, such as after defeating a boss.

  • Fixed an issue where, when fighting a boss in an area with shutters, the shutters would remain open during the boss fight.

  • Fixed an issue where a boss fight would not properly start when fighting a boss in an area without shutters.

  • Fixed an issue where the player would earn unintended Kudos when damaging DLC boss Jason or mid-boss "Buster Room" with EX weapons and Colossal Maelstrom.

  • Fixed an issue where, when the player canceled Cryo-Flash during Ypsilon's "Prominence Uppercut" attack, Ypsilon would land in mid-air.

  • Fixed an issue where Ace would throw boomerangs at different angles during "Twin Meteor Burst" depending on FPS mode setting.

  • Fixed unintended behavior that would occur when defeating the final boss with Colossal Maelstrom.

  • Adjusted the damage dealt by an enemy projectile appearing in the second half of Arctic Block from 1 damage to 10 damage.

  • Various other issues affecting game stability have been fixed.

